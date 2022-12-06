Must See: Ramos thunders one past Sommer from a near-impossible angle

Gonçalo Ramos did not feel the weight of replacing his country's biggest star.

The 21-year-old earned the starting spot for Portugal in their Round-of-16 match against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this Tuesday, and scored the tournament's first hat-trick as the Portuguese hold a 5-1 lead.

Ramos replaced Ronaldo in the lineup after the former Manchester United striker complained about being substituted in their final Group H match 2-1 loss to the Korean Republic.

The Benfica striker was substituted for Ronaldo in the second half to a roaring cheer by the fans.