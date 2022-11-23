The Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Saginaw Spirit, Niagara IceDogs and Kingston Frontenacs have submitted intents to bid for the hosting rights of the 2024 Memorial Cup, the Canadian Hockey League announced on Wednesday.

The winning bid will be announced in March.

“We are excited to have four diverse communities express their interest to bid for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the Canadian Hockey League in a statement. “The Memorial Cup is a great hockey tradition that not only celebrates the best in junior hockey but also honours the brave men and women who served and continue to serve our country.”

Open to bids from the OHL and returning to the League for the first time since 2017, the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will take place in June 2024 and will feature the playoff champion from the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League, in addition to the chosen OHL host club.

The Frontenacs, IceDogs, and Spirit would all be first-time hosts of the Memorial Cup, while the Greyhounds both hosted and won the year-end tournament in 1993 following past participation in 1985, 1991, and 1992.

The 2023 Memorial Cup will be held in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The 2022 Memorial Cup was held in Saint John, New Brunswick.