Growth of women's basketball inspiring for Canadian players

VICTORIA — Many of the biggest names in women's basketball today grew up watching men play.

They sat glued to their family's TV during the NBA Finals and played pick up in jerseys emblazoned with "Jordan" or "Bryant."

The next generation has other options.

Women's basketball has exploded in popularity as young players such as Caitlin Clark smash records and the WNBA grows. And this month, fans will get a chance to watch the best of the best compete at the Paris Olympics.

“I feel like this is really exciting times, not just for Canada basketball, but some women’s basketball in general," said Canadian forward Kayla Alexander. "Just the momentum we’ve been having, it’s been amazing."

Canada's women's basketball team heads to the Paris Olympics ranked fifth in the world, and is among the teams that will challenge the Americans — aiming for an eighth-straight gold medal — for a place on the podium.

“Historically the U.S. has dominated the space, but I think teams are getting closer to them," said Denise Dignard, general manager and executive vice-president of Canada Basketball's women's high performance program.

In May, the WNBA announced it is expanding to Toronto, starting in May 2026.

The yet unnamed team — owned by Larry Tanenbaum's Kilmer Sports Ventures — will become the 14th entry in the league, following the Golden State Valkyries, who are slated to join next season.

Toronto's squad will play at the 8,700-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum, though Tanenbaum said he also wants the team to play in Montreal and Vancouver.

“I see the growth of the sport as a whole and it just makes my inner child, the young Nat, just fill with glee. There’s just so much joy to know that this next generation will get to grow up with women’s basketball in their backyard," said Natalie Achonwa.

The Canadian forward said she grew up with a Vince Carter Raptors jersey and started playing because her brother wanted to play.

"The WNBA was around when I was growing up, but I didn’t know about it," Achonwa said. "It’s only been in recent years that you can watch WNBA games. To see that flip and transition over the past five years, in reality, it’s insane. … I’m excited to see how we keep challenging where we’re at today.”

The Toronto team will be "critical" for basketball in Canada, said Victor Lapena, head coach of the senior women's national team.

That critical time is something the Spaniard wants to be a part of. Arriving in Canada felt different than arriving anywhere else in the world, he explained.

"The country opened their arms and said ‘No, you are Canadian,'" Lapena said. "I didn’t feel that in Turkey, I didn’t feel that in Russia. Even I didn’t feel that in my country to the foreigners. But Canada is different. I love to be here. I love to be part of women’s sport, of women's basketball. And I hope this is just the beginning.”

Dozens of Canadians — including Achonwa and Alexander — have played in the WNBA since the league started in 1997 and four are in the league this season.

Aaliyah Edwards, of Kingston, Ont. (Washington Mystics), Bridget Carleton, of Chatham, Ont. (Minnesota Lynx), Laeticia Amihere, of Milton, Ont. (Atlanta Dream), and Hamilton's Kia Nurse (Los Angeles Sparks) are all expected to join Team Canada for the Paris Olympics during a break in the league's schedule this month.

Every Canadian women playing professional basketball is making a sacrifice, Dignard said, because they have to leave home to pursue their dream.

That's something the longtime sports executive wants to change.

“My dream for this program and next generations is that we have a domestic women’s professional league," she said. "Then it just broadens the opportunity for us as a program as we try to take that next step.”

Alexander, too, wants to see today's up-and-coming players have the ability to play in the communities where they grew up.

“I’ve had the privilege of playing professionally for 12 years and I’ve never had an avenue that allowed me to play in my own country," she said. "I’m so excited about this next generation that will have an actual W-team that they can turn on the TV and see, or they can just hop in the car and go to a game.”

While there are still barriers to cross, being part of this moment in women's basketball is special, said Team Canada guard Shay Colley.

“Just to be part of that group is something that you don’t take for granted," she said. "You have young girls looking up at you, you have the past players that still reach out to you. It’s just something you don’t take for granted.

"And you just relish it as much as you can and just try to make it better for the next generation coming up.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.