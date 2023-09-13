SAN DIEGO — Beatriz Haddad Maia didn't have to wait long to exact revenge for her gruelling August loss to Leylah Fernandez at the National Bank Open in Montreal, but she did have to work hard to get it done.

The seventh-seeded Brazilian bounced her Canadian counterpart 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 on Tuesday night in the second day of women's singles action at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open.

Fernandez, of Laval, Quebec, had beaten Haddad Maia twice in three previous meetings, including a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win on Aug. 9 in Montreal.

Haddad Maia had three aces in the two-hour, 37-minute match, while Fernandez had one. Fernandez had 12 double faults compared to her opponent's one.

Haddad Maia was good on 82 per cent of her first serves, compared to 68 for Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Marino of Vancouver knocked off seventh-seeded Nao Hibino of Japan in the round of 32 women's singles at the Japan Women's Open in Osaka.

Marino defeated Hibino 6-3, 6-4 and will now face American Elizabeth Mandlik in the round of 16.

