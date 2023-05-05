SHERBROOKE, Que. — Forward Alexandre Doucet scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-2 on Thursday to even the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League series at two games apiece.

Winger Mathieu Cataford added a goal and an assist for Halifax, while defenceman Owen Phillips had three assists. Captain Attilio Biasca and Evan Boucher scored the other goals.

Winger Joshua Roy and defenceman Tyson Hinds replied with goals for Sherbrooke.

The Phoenix took Games 1 and 2 on the road in Halifax, before the Mooseheads responded by winning Games 3 and 4 in Sherbrooke.

The series now shifts to Game 5 on Saturday in Halifax, followed by Game 6 on Sunday in Sherbrooke. Game 7, if necessary, will take place on Tuesday in Halifax.

The winner will play the Quebec Remparts for the QMJHL title. Quebec swept the Gatineau Olympiques to reach the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.