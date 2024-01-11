Halifax Mooseheads forward Jordan Dumais is scheduled to have lower abdominal surgery, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Thursday.

Dumais was drafted 96th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2022 draft and was evaluated by team doctors earlier in the week after returning from the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden.

The 5-foot-8 forward is expected to have a recovery time of six weeks.

Dumais began his season on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during Blue Jackets' training camp and didn't play his first game with Halifax until Oct. 20.

The Ile Bizard, Que., native has 16 goals and 47 points in 21 games with the Mooseheads and added a goal and two points with Team Canada at the World Juniors.

Dumais was the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's MVP last season after leading the league in scoring with 54 goals and 140 games in 64 games.