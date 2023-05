QUEBEC — Halifax struck twice in the second period as they put the Quebec Remparts hope of clinching their series on ice.

Zachary L'Heureux had a goal and an assist as the Mooseheads beat the Remparts 3-2.

The win takes the series to 3-2 in Quebec's favour.

It's only the second loss in the post-season for Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.