The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have placed quarterback Matthew Shiltz on the six-game injured list, it was announced Tuesday.

Shiltz was injured in Thursday's Week 6 win over the Edmonton Elks, suffering an apparent leg injury in the third quarter.

The 30-year-old pivot was taken down by an Elks defender just after he released the ball on a completed pass to Terry Godwin. Shiltz stayed down for several minutes and required help from his teammates to exit the playing field.

Backup Taylor Powell relieved Shiltz for the Tiger-Cats at quarterback as they went on to win 37-29. Powell will start in Week 7 against the undefeated Toronto Argonauts as Hamilton's Week 1 starter, Bo Levi Mitchell, continues to remain on the six-game injured list with a lower-body ailment.

Hamilton also announced the signing of American quarterback Antonio Pipkin on Tuesday.

Insurance under centre

The 27-year-old Pipkin has appeared in a total of 27 games over five CFL seasons from 2017 to 2022 with the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions.

For his CFL career, Pipkin has completed 141 of his 260 pass attempts for 1,846 yards and six touchdowns, adding 586 yards on the ground with 21 rushing TDs.

A native of Gary, Indiana, Pipkin spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 but did not appear in a game. He played collegiately at Tiffin University in Ohio, totaling 88 touchdowns and 10,941 yards passing in his college career.