PRINCE ALBERT - Harrison Meneghin made 18 saves for the shutout as Medicine Hat downed Prince Albert 3-0 on Thursday to sweep the best-of-seven second-round WHL playoff series.

Oasiz Wiesblatt, Hunter St. Martin and Tanner Molendyk scored for the Tigers.

Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand saved 54 of 57 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.