A second half explosion of goals led to another massive win.

Haudenosaunee scored 14 goals in the third and fourth quarters en route to a 20-7 win against Poland to close out round robin play at the 2022 IIJL World Junior Lacrosse Championship in Winnipeg, MB on Thursday. Goaltender Deklan Morrison stopped 16/19 in the first quarter, but it was his Polish squad who trailed 3-0 after 15 minutes of play after goals from Damon Doxtator, Owen Vanloon and Rarennahawi Francis.

Poland found their legs in the second quarter with Ayden Tawiaka, Preston Stewart and Ethan Bahniuk finding the back of the net, but they still trailed Haudenosaunee 6-3 at recess.

Mitch VanEvery, who finished the game with four goals, had two of those in the third quarter as Haudenosaunee found a new gear after halftime, exploding for six goals while only allowing two in the frame.

Haudenosaunee dominated the final quarter as well, with Vanloon, Oneniotekowa Maracle and Damon Doxtator capped off hat tricks, helping Haudenosaunee cruise to a 20-7 win over Poland. Ethan Bahniuk had two goals and three assists in the losing effort.

Duncan Carte was named player of the game for Poland after having a strong defensive performance, plus adding a goal. Owen Vanloon's four-point night was enough for the transition speedster to be named player of the game for the winning side.

Tehonatake Nicholas and Lindyn Hill split the game between the pipes for Haudenosaunee. Nicholas stopped 19/23 while Hill respectively saved 19/22. Poland's Morrison allowed 20 goals on 66 shots.

Haudenosaunee gets an automatic bye to the tournament semifinal on Saturday and is guaranteed to compete for a medal. Poland will have to play in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The games can be seen on the TSN app and on TSN.ca.