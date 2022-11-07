Herdman has 26 players in mind for Qatar but unpredictability is keeping him on his toes

John Herdman likes to dive into extreme detail when asked to explain his coaching process.

The head coach of Canada’s men's national team explains how getting commitment from a side long-removed from World Cup participation required trust. He built that trust by showing vulnerability and accepting it from his players. His goal was to have his players feel a sense of privilege when they wear the maple leaf.

“It’s an understanding of what they want, why they want it, who they want it for, and then always crafting a message back to that,” said Herdman.

The foundation of the Canadian men’s national team is a deep bond among talented players. When asked how this generation of Canadian men came together, how they stayed motivated over the qualifying rounds, and what helped them bring Canada back to the World Cup, the players’ answer is always the same: “The brotherhood.”

And when asked what made that brotherhood possible, the answer is always John Herdman.



“I believe when he speaks, the whole room listens,” said midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, “That’s something that not a lot of people have.”



“John really motivates me to be the best that I can in the national team” said left-back Alphonso Davies.

“I don’t think I would be in the position I am if it wasn’t for John,” said defender and midfielder Sam Adekugbe.

As a coach, Herdman is a master motivator and a compelling recruiter. From his start with the New Zealand women’s national team to the seven years he coached Canada's women’s team, the 47-year-old has proven he can prepare his players to perform in critical moments.

Current women’s national team head coach Bev Priestman led Canada to Olympic gold in 2021, and that ultimate success was built on the foundation built by Herdman and star striker Christine Sinclair. In seven years under Herdman, Canada’s women won back-to-back Olympic bronze in 2012 and 2016 and made the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

Herdman is now the first coach to take a women’s and men’s team to the World Cup. But when he became the men's head coach in 2018, Canada was 94th in the FIFA World Rankings. By February 2022, Canada had jumped up to 33rd in the world, its highest men's ranking ever.

The team is now full of trusted veterans, young stars, and emerging talent. From the beginning, Herdman knew he had to build trust and a common purpose among players who were in different stages of their club careers and playing in different parts of the world.

To build that purpose, Herdman needed commitment from Atiba Hutchinson. Herdman knew Hutchinson was contemplating retirement, so he called Canada’s captain and offered honesty and vulnerability.

“The conversation was just, ‘You’ve waited all your life for this moment [qualifying for a World Cup]. We’re gonna make this happen, but I can’t do it without you. This country, this team, needs you now more than ever before,’” said Herdman. “‘My commitment to you is: We’ll get there. But I need you with us.’”

Hutchinson committed, and the captain sees a coach who always knows how to engage his players tactically and emotionally.

“I think he’s come into his program and done so much,” Hutchinson said. “I think the belief that he had in himself, in the team, and to really like show us that we’re a good enough team to go out there and make things happen. I think that was really important.”

There were more conversations and more honesty and vulnerability. Veterans like goalkeeper Milan Borjan committed. New players changed country allegiances, like midfielder Eustáquio, who moved from Portugal's youth team. Newcomers were given big responsibilities: young defender Alistair Johnston and midfielder Tajon Buchanan have each appeared over 25 times since Herdman called them to the men’s team in 2021.

Herdman kept securing commitments with the guiding belief that, at their core, all Canadian players want to play for Canada in the World Cup.



“There’s a group of men that are on a journey to change a country forever,” Herdman said when reciting one of his pitches to players. “That’s not just an opportunity, it’s a privilege for anyone. There aren’t many countries in the world that can present that to you. This country is gonna become a real football nation and you’ll be one of the men that took us there.”



Herdman’s approach was not just about appealing to sentimentality; he also scouts and challenges his players. Eustáquio said Herdman was supportive and patient as he decided which country to represent. Forward Cyle Larin said Herdman’s attention to detail helped him become a more effective striker. Adekugbe said a frank discussion with Herdman helped push him to move from the Norwegian league to the Turkish league.



“John really had me question myself,” Adekugbe said. “Not in a bad way, but just to really want more from myself. And I had to think about it. I had to question myself. I had to go deep down and take a serious think about what I want for my career and, ultimately, I’m really grateful for that conversation because it helped me move to a better league.”



From his conversations with players, to his careful pre-game planning, to the motivational videos he shows during international training camps and before matches, Herdman refuses to miss any detail.

He also understands Canada's challenges in Qatar. In Group F Canada will face world No. 2 Belgium, 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia, and experienced tournament participants Morocco.

When speaking of overcoming challenges, Herdman talks about Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kiphcoge's pursuit of the sub-two hour marathon, the adventures of Antarctic explorer Roald Amundsen, and Edmund Hillary’s pioneering climb up Mount Everest. “Pioneering” is a big part of Herdman's messaging, too.

When asked about the significance of coaching a men’s and a women’s national team to the World Cup, Herdman instead explains how Canada can achieve more firsts in Qatar.

“We’re here to create as many firsts as we can,” Herdman said. “And as I keep saying, to drive that mentality you have to be a pioneer yourself. So, I’m gonna keep pioneering, and this team, we’re gonna keep pioneering and create those firsts, starting with our first goal [at a men’s World Cup].”