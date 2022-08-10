Haudenosaunee doubled Israel 28-14 in the highest-scoring game in IIJL World Junior Lacrosse Championship history Tuesday at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Oneniotekowa Maracle led the offensive explosion, scoring 8 goals and 4 assists including 6 goals in the first half alone. Maracle had the first 2 goals in just over two minutes and the Haudenosaunee pulled out to a 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Haudenosaunee kept rolling, scoring the first 4 goals of the second frame. Israel was looking more composed and competitive even as the first quarter had advanced but didn't start to see results on the scoreboard until the later stages of the second. Then they managed to create a bit of a run, scoring goals and repeatedly regaining possession thanks to strong faceoff work from captain Lucas Podvey.

Ari Weiss, Jaxson Porter, Easton Berrns and Justin Charlton scored in a stretch of 1:42 to draw Israel within 15-7. Haudenosaunee recouped some momentum with a pair of goals before half time.

The third quarter was Israel's strongest, although it took them almost six and a half minutes to finally get a goal on Lindyn Hill, who had replaced starting goalie Tehonatake Nicholas to open the second half. The defence and goalie Justin Gold settled down and started limiting the Haudenosaunee chances, allowing Israel to win a much lower-scoring quarter 4-2.

The Haudenosaunee were just too much, though, as they ramped up the scoring again in the fourth, putting up another 9 goals to match their explosive first period.

There were plenty of impressive stat lines on the Haudenosaunee side of the box score. Thunder Hill scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Damon Doxtator and Rarennahawi Francis each scored 4 times and Doxtator added a pair of helpers, while Kaymen Diabo had a hat trick and 4 assists.

Jaxson Porter was named player of the game for Israel after notching 5 goals and 2 assists. His point total was matched by Josh Yachney with 4 goals and 3 assists.

Maracle was the Haudenosaunee player of the game.

Israel finishes Group B play at 1-1 after having beaten Poland 17-10 on Monday. The Haudenosaunee wrap up pool play Thursday when they face Poland. The first-place team will advance directly to Saturday's semifinals while the second- and third-place finishers will cross over to play Group A teams in quarter final action on Friday.

Games can be seen on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.