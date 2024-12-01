Homan beats Hasselborg to win National, improve to 40-2 on season

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Canada's Rachel Homan defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 6-5 in the women's final of the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National on Sunday.

The Ottawa skip made a game-winning inturn tap for two points in the eighth end after Hasselborg's final stone overcurled.

Homan's top-ranked team ran the table at the Grand Slam competition and has won 23 straight games overall.

Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes have won two straight Slams and are 40-2 on the season.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was scheduled to play top-ranked Bruce Mouat of Scotland in the men's final later in the day at the Mary Brown's Centre.

The National is the third of five events on the Grand Slam circuit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.