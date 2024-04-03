The Houston Texans have landed Stefon Diggs.

After opening with odds of +2500 to win the Super Bowl LIX, Houston’s odds have fallen to +1500.

Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5tIJGkve6t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

C. J. Stroud had a stellar debut season, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after opening the season +700 to win the award.

Currently he has the third shortest odds to win NFL MVP at +1000 , trailing only Patrick Mahomes at +650 and Josh Allen (+750).

The loss of Diggs didn't do much to Buffalo's Super Bowl odds.

After opening the year with +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl, Buffalo's number has slightly moved to +1300.

Stefon Diggs 2024-25 Regular Season Specials

Not long after the trade FanDuel added markets for the Texans' newest wideout.

Diggs, 30, is fresh off a season where he caught eight touchdowns and had 1,183 yards.