Texans’ futures on the move after landing Diggs

The Houston Texans have landed Stefon Diggs. 

After opening with odds of +2500 to win the Super Bowl LIX, Houston’s odds have fallen to +1500. 

C. J. Stroud had a stellar debut season, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after opening the season +700 to win the award. 

Currently he has the third shortest odds to win NFL MVP at +1000 , trailing only Patrick Mahomes at +650 and Josh Allen (+750). 

The loss of Diggs didn't do much to Buffalo's Super Bowl odds. 

After opening the year with +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl, Buffalo's number has slightly moved to +1300. 

 

Stefon Diggs 2024-25 Regular Season Specials 

Not long after the trade FanDuel added markets for the Texans' newest wideout. 

Diggs, 30, is fresh off a season where he caught eight touchdowns and had 1,183 yards. 

 Stefon Diggs Prop Odds
6+ Regular Season Receiving TDs  -240
1000+ Regular Season Receiving Yards  -165
8+ Regular Season Receiving TDs   +115
1250+ Regular Season Receiving Yards  +240
10+ Regular Season Receiving TDs  +280
1400+ Regular Season Receiving Yards   +650
12+ Regular Season Receiving TDs  +650
 

 