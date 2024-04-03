Texans’ futures on the move after landing Diggs
The Houston Texans have landed Stefon Diggs.
After opening with odds of +2500 to win the Super Bowl LIX, Houston’s odds have fallen to +1500.
C. J. Stroud had a stellar debut season, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after opening the season +700 to win the award.
Currently he has the third shortest odds to win NFL MVP at +1000 , trailing only Patrick Mahomes at +650 and Josh Allen (+750).
The loss of Diggs didn't do much to Buffalo's Super Bowl odds.
After opening the year with +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl, Buffalo's number has slightly moved to +1300.
Stefon Diggs 2024-25 Regular Season Specials
Not long after the trade FanDuel added markets for the Texans' newest wideout.
Diggs, 30, is fresh off a season where he caught eight touchdowns and had 1,183 yards.
|Stefon Diggs Prop
|Odds
|6+ Regular Season Receiving TDs
|-240
|1000+ Regular Season Receiving Yards
|-165
|8+ Regular Season Receiving TDs
|+115
|1250+ Regular Season Receiving Yards
|+240
|10+ Regular Season Receiving TDs
|+280
|1400+ Regular Season Receiving Yards
|+650
|12+ Regular Season Receiving TDs
|+650