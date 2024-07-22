The Summer Olympics returns on Friday with Canada looking to be first and forefront throughout the event.

Canada will be sending 337 athletes to Paris, France, including noteable names like swimmers Penny Oleksiak and Summer McIntosh, as well as sprinter Andre De Grasse.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony LIVE on Friday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

This Olympiad will also feature Canada participating in the men's basketball tournament for the first time since 2000 with NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal, Murray, and RJ Barrett leading the charge.

Canada's women's basketball team are also looking to make an impact on the world stage and are led by WNBA stars such as Kia Nurse, Aaliya Edwards, and Bridget Carleton.

Where is the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony?

Paris is hosting the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and are joining London, England as the only cities to host the games three times after previously holding the games in 1900 and 1924.

For the first time in Olympic history, the Opening Ceremony will not be held at a stadium. The parade of athletes will instead travel along the Seine, a river that runs through the centre of Paris. This will also be the first Opening Ceremony with no admission fee, allowing spectators to gather along the route to watch the athletes go by.

The route follows a six-kilometre stretch that will pass by famous landmarks like the Louvre and Notre Dame before ending at the Trocadero, across from the Eiffel Tower.

When is the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony?

Coverage for the Paris 2024 Sumer Olympic Games' opening ceremony begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Viewers can also watch encore presentation of the Opening Ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Where can you watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony?

What to expect at 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony?

There will be 10,500 athletes participating in the parade as well as live performances throughout the ceremony. French theatre actor and direct Thomas Jolly has taken the role of artistic director for the Opening Ceremony and it will consist of 400 dancers and 3,000 artists that will depict French Culture.