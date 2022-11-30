England vs. Senegal: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Sunday with England facing Senegal in Round of 16 action.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

After an empathic 6-2 win over Iran, the English squad was played tough by the United States, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

England powered over Wales 3-0 in their final group-stage match of the tournament thanks to a pair of goals from Marcus Rashford.

England finished atop Group B with seven points.

After dropping their first game of the group stage to the Netherlands 2-0, Senegal responded with a pair of wins over Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1.

All of this while missing top striker Sadio Mane, who was forced to miss the FIFA World Cup due to an injury he suffered while playing for his club team Bayern Munich.

Senegal finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands.

How to watch 2020 FIFA World Cup: England vs. Senegal

You can watch England vs. Senegal, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

When: Sunday, Dec. 4

Pregame Start Time: Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.