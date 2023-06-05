How to watch, stream the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

The next stop on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar is north of the border with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 18 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

You can watch all three practice sessions, qualifying and the race LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, or see multiple feeds at once with the TSN Multiplex.

F1 returned to Canada last summer for the first time since 2019 as the 2020 and 2021 Canadian GPs were called off due to COVID-19.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in qualifying to draw pole position and held off Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz for the victory. It was his sixth win in nine races and first career title in Montreal.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, whose seven career Canadian GP titles match Michael Schumacher for the most all-time, finished third to round out the podium.

Canadians Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi finished 18th and 19th, respectively.

How to watch the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

Free practice sessions one and two

When: Friday, June 16

FP1 start time: 1:20pm ET

FP2 start time: 4:30pm ET

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN+

Free practice session three and qualifying

When: Saturday, June 17

FP3 start time: 12:30pm ET

Qualifying start time: 4:00pm ET

Where to watch: TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN+

Canadian Grand Prix

When: Sunday, June 18

Pre-race coverage: 12:30pm ET

Race start time: 2:00pm ET

Where to watch: TSN4, TSN5, CTV, TSN.ca, TSN+

Full F1 broadcast schedule can be found here.