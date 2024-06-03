How to watch, stream the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

The next stop on the 2024 F1 season calendar comes north of the border with the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 9 in Montreal.

You can watch all three practice sessions LIVE on TSN, the TSN App, TSN.ca or on the TSN+ F1 Multiplex, allowing users to stream multiple feeds at once.

Held annually at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame, the Canadian Grand Prix represents an intriguing mid-season stop on the F1 schedule that has been dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the last two years.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the race in 2020 and 2021, Verstappen took back to back races in Montreal the last two years and comes in this week with a 31-point lead on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the driver championship.

Seven-time Canadian GP winner Lewis Hamilton – tied with Michael Schumacher for the most all-time – is set to race in Montreal for the last time as a member of Mercedes looking to build on a fourth-place finish from last summer. Set for a move to Ferrari after the 2024 season, Hamilton won his first career race north of the border in 2007.

Montreal native Lance Stroll started 16th in last year's race but climbed up the grid to place ninth, finishing in the points for the fourth time in five races on home soil.

How to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

Practice Session One

When: Friday, June 7

Start time: 1:20 p.m. ET/10:20 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN+

Practice Session Two

When: Friday, June 7

Start time: 4:50 p.m. ET/1:50 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN5, TSN+

Practice Session Three

When: Saturday, June 8

Start time: 12:20 p.m. ET/9:20 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN+

Qualifying

When: Saturday, June 8

Start time: 3:55 p.m. ET/12:55 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN4, TSN5, TSN+

*Pre-qualifying coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET

Race

When: Sunday, June 9

Start time: 1:55 p.m. ET/10:55 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN4, TSN5, TSN+

*Pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET

The full 2024 F1 broadcast schedule can be found here.