How to watch, stream UFC 289 Prelims on TSN

After almost four years, the UFC will make its return to Canada for UFC 289 on Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The UFC 289 Prelims can be seen LIVE, Saturday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight title on the line against fifth-ranked contender Irene Aldana in the main event.

The co-main event will feature a very important bout in the lightweight division that will see former champion Charles Oliveira take on Beneil Dariush.

The card will also feature a lot of Canadian content with fighters on both the PPV and Prelim card.

Canadians Mike Malott, Marc-André Barriault, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Aiemann Zahabi and Kyle Nelson are all scheduled to see action on Saturday.

Diana Belbiţă, who fights out of Stoney Creek, Ont., will also see the Octagon in Vancouver.

The last time the UFC came to Canada was for the UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje card, which also took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on September 14, 2019.



How to watch the UFC 289 Prelims



