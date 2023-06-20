Oliver Moore is so fast on the ice that he earned an unexpected comparison during his NHL draft season with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

"I would put him up there in the same speed category as Connor McDavid, and I would think he's probably faster than Connor McDavid was at the same age," Brian Galivan, director of sports science at the program, told The Athletic.

“I’d be surprised if you were able to find anybody’s that’s faster”



“I’d put him up there in the same speed category as Connor McDavid.”



I spoke to people around top #2023NHLDraft prospect Oliver Moore to learn about him, his game, and his “superpower.” https://t.co/hkh4pg70q8 pic.twitter.com/cDV96PQBtY — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) April 21, 2023

That quote quickly made its way to Moore.

"My dad sent it to me," the 5-foot-11, 188-pound centre said with a smile. "I was laughing. I was like, 'Wow, that's crazy.'"

McDavid, the first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, used his incredible speed to pile up a career-high 64 goals and 153 points this season. The Edmonton Oilers centre will almost certainly add another Hart Trophy to his mantle next week in Nashville.

Moore scored 31 goals and finished with 75 points in 61 games this season. He is projected to be a first-round pick at next week's draft in Nashville. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has Moore at No. 16 on his final list of top prospects.

"I don't know if I'm exactly as fast as McDavid," Moore said with a sheepish smile. "But I'm a fast player ... I don't think that's a great comparable, but we'll take it."

My golly, Olly 🤯



Oliver Moore notches his 8th of year 🚨



3-1 USA#USAvsFIN | #FiveNations pic.twitter.com/WWTgHf7k9y — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 10, 2022

McDavid is Moore's favourite skater to watch. He has no idea how the Oilers captain is able to do what he does.

"It's a good question," the Mounds View, Minn., native said. "If I knew I'd tell you. You see how fast he moves his feet. He's never riding edges. He's always moving his feet and he's always using it to his advantage, and he's got the speed dial pretty dialled in as well. He's obviously unbelievable to watch with the puck, and even without the puck the way he skates is incredible."

During a conversation with TSN, Moore revealed the secrets behind his own smooth stride and explained how he's recalibrating his speed dial this summer. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

TSN: How did you get so fast?

Moore: "I've always been a faster player and faster skater growing up, but I got to give a lot of credit to my skating trainer Katie McDonough. She's done wonders for me with skating and just getting faster all over the ice."

TSN: What's the biggest thing she's taught you?

Moore: "The biggest thing she tells me is just stay low and be explosive."

TSN: Was there a turning point when it comes to your skating?

Moore: "My 17-year-old year at NTDP. I was in the gym more. I was getting more explosive and then my 18 year it really showed on the ice. My 18 year is when I got more recognized for my speed."

Oliver Moore is a ridiculous skater pic.twitter.com/r44UazpRYN — TLY (@TheLibertyYell) May 25, 2023

TSN: Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov took home the fastest skater honours at the skills competition during the NHL All-Star weekend. His time was 13.699 seconds. Do you think you could beat that? Have you timed yourself around the rink?

Moore: "I never have. I'll have to try that out at some point this summer. I think I could give it a run for sure."

TSN: Your skating is an incredible weapon, but where are you at when it comes to maximizing it on the ice?

Moore: "I've done a really good job of really honing in on that with my skills coach this summer. I'm further along than I was when the season ended. I'm just getting more comfortable with it and it's something I'm hoping to use to my advantage next year, maximizing that speed and having a speed dial."

TSN: How do you create a 'speed dial'?

Moore: "It's just practice. It's reps. I wasn't as comfortable this year at slowing it down and trying to make plays. I was always trying to go max speed and I kind of ran into defencemen sometimes. I hone it in with reps and going against guys and then getting their feedback. And then also watching film as well."

TSN: When you watch video, what are you looking for?

Moore: "A lot of what I'm looking for is how they change their speed and where their eyes are as well. That's something big is being aware with that speed and, working with skills coach Brian Keane, that's something I've tried to hone in on the last year and a half. It is about when to use speed and when to slow it down and hit guys."

Oliver Moore is the best skater in this year's draft. Adding elite awareness and processing Moore is able to create time and space with ease. Being the driving force for the 2nd USDP line has shown he could be the best USA-born player in the #2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/SEismxOBY7 — Chase Rochon (@chaserochon18) May 29, 2023

TSN: Other than McDavid, who do you like to watch skate?

Moore: "Nathan MacKinnon is up there too. Both those guys are up there. So much fun to watch."

TSN: What stands out about MacKinnon?

Moore: "He's more of an explosive-type skater. When you watch him, he's galloping a little bit more and his crossovers are at such a high rate. His linear crossovers are something fun to watch. And, like I said with McDavid too, the way MacKinnon skates without the puck is incredible."

TSN: Which NHL player skates the most like you?

Moore: "I don't really like to compare myself in terms of that. Skating-wise, I'll be a high-end skater one day, hopefully, in the NHL but I kind of skate my own way. Everyone skates different. I mean, everyone has their own anatomy and their build up, so I kind of skate like me and don't look to other guys for that."

TSN: What's your skating signature?

Moore: "My athleticism. I'm really agile when I skate, and I like to use that to my advantage with being able to move in different directions at high paces. Also, my first three strides kind of separate me from a lot of other people, I'd say."

TSN: What's the second best part of your game?

Moore: "My skating isn't where it is today without my compete level. That's, honestly, the No. 1 aspect of my game. It's being able to get on pucks fast and beating guys to pucks. I take it personally and that's something I take pride in ... if you don't use that speed and you don't compete there's really no sense in it, so that's kind of my first attribute. What I bring forward to every game is that compete level."

Oliver Moore with a nice centering feed coming off a wall battle. Showing off those hands in-tight #Flyers pic.twitter.com/4u7QGGp3FC — TLY (@TheLibertyYell) April 23, 2023

TSN: Where does that compete level come from?

Moore: "My brother. Growing up, he was only 16 months older than me, and he had buddies that were older than me and I was always trying to compete with them as a smaller guy. We'd get in fights, and he'd always beat me up. I was kind of sick of it so that's where it comes from. At a young age it started that fire in me."

TSN: Have you turned the tables on him yet?

Moore: "I haven't yet. We don't fight as much. I gotta get him back one day. Hopefully something happens. Honestly, I'm waiting for that day to come. I'm sure I'll get him next time."

TSN: Is there a player you see as a role model?

Moore: "Someone I like to model my game after and someone who I think I can get to is Dylan Larkin. He's such an explosive skater as well and he has such a great hockey IQ with the way he uses his speed. A great two-way centre, who is responsible defensively and obviously puts the puck in the back of the net. He's someone I kind of look at for my game."

TSN: How do you work on the mental side of the game?

Moore: "My skills trainer has this pool in his backyard with a sauna and a cold tub. We've been going there and working on the brain. That's a huge aspect of hockey is the brain and I think when you can test that and get out of your comfort zone within that it helps a lot on the ice."

TSN: What are you doing?

Moore: "One example, I'll go in the cold tub, and he'll open an app before I go in. I'll play a game on the app. There's five birds and one of them is facing a certain direction and you have to swipe in that direction and then I'll go in the cold tub, and I'll do that again and compare my scores. Every time I've been better in the cold tub, which is kind of crazy to think about. Just stuff like that helps to test the brain and working under pressure."

TSN: It's all about focus, right?

Moore: "Working in an uncomfortable environment is big. It may sound crazy to a lot of people, but you're not always comfortable at all times on the ice and when those uncomfortable situations come up you got to deal with them and this kind of helps me do that."

TSN: You're fast on the ice. Are you fast off the ice as well?

Moore: "I can't say I do everything like I do on the ice, but I've always been kind of a fast runner. I like to do my schoolwork fast, I guess. Sometimes you slip up, but always been a faster thinker, faster person, I guess."

TSN: You were a top track athlete growing up. Your mom ran marathons. Why did you choose hockey?

Moore: "It was really cool being able to watch my mom run marathons. It instilled a lot of hard work and discipline in me. I picked hockey because it's more like you're competing against other people and you're with a team as well. I really enjoy that aspect of hockey. Like, winning a gold medal at U18 Worlds really put that into perspective for me just how unbelievable it is to achieve something as a team and to do it with other guys around you. It's a cool thing about the sport."

Since we've been on the topic of OT winners the past few weeks, let's take a look at THE BEST goal of the 2022-23 season, no vote needed.



Ryan Leonard netted the golden goal minutes into overtime to help Team USA earn gold at the 2023 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship 🚨🥇🏆 pic.twitter.com/A7QX1QPgLo — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) June 20, 2023

TSN: How did you feel when the overtime goal went in to clinch the gold medal?

Moore: "I had every emotion. I was crying out there. I was just so happy and smiling. All the work we put in the last two years; everything just came to mind. I still get chills while thinking about it right now. I mean, an unbelievable experience for me and I think everyone there."