RIMOUSKI - Hunter St. Martin scored with 2:21 left to play to lift the Medicine Hat Tigers over the Rimouski Océanic 5-4 on Friday in the first game of the Memorial Cup.

Bryce Pickford had a pair of goals for Medicine Hat, the Western Hockey League champions. Ryder Ritchie and Gavin McKenna also found the back of the net and Oasiz Wiesblatt had three assists.

Harrison Meneghin made 20 saves for the win.

Maël Lavigne, Jacob Mathieu and Jonathan Fauchon all had power-play goals for Rimouski and Maël St-Denis scored at even strength.

Mathis Langevin turned aside 33 shots for the Océanic, who are hosting Canada's major junior hockey championship.

The round-robin portion of the tournament continues on Saturday when the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats face the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.