Ice Chips: Coyotes' Keller to return to first game action since broken femur

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Clayton Keller is expected to play in his first preseason game on Friday since suffering a completely broken femur on March 30, according to general manager Bill Armstrong.

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong expects F Clayton Keller to play his first preseason game on Friday in Vancouver.

Keller has been practicing with the team, but AZ has been cautious with him after he sustained a completely broken femur on March 30 when he crashed into the end boards. — Not the country music singer Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) October 6, 2022

Keller, 24, suffered the injury after colliding hard against the boards during a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks and missed the team's remaining 15 games of the 2021-22

Seventh overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft returned to the ice for the start of training camp and has been practicing with the team.

Keller had 28 goals and 63 points in 67 games last season.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have assigned goaltender Dustin Wolf to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Thursday.

Dustin Wolf has been assigned to the @AHLWranglers.



Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin have been released from their PTO's. #Flames | @GoodLifeFitness pic.twitter.com/QgW6trJOvW — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 6, 2022

Wolf, 21, was the AHL Goaltender of the Year last season with the Stockton Flames where he put together a33-9-4 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.35 goals-average.

Additionally, forward Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin have been release from their professional try-out contracts.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional try-out contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Jake Virtanen has been released from his PTO with the Oilers. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 6, 2022

Virtanen, 26, played last season in the KHL with the Spartak Moskva where he had nine goals and 16 points in 36 games.

Drafted sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks, the 6-foot-1 forward has 55 goals and 100 points in 317 career NHL games in Vancouver.

The Oilers have placed defenceman Slater Koekkoek goaltender Calvin Pickard on waivers with the intent to assign him to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday.

The #Oilers have placed goaltender Calvin Pickard on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the @Condors. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 6, 2022

Pickard, 30, signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on July 13.

The 6-foot-1 netminder had a 21-16-6 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins last season. He appeared in three games with the Detroit Red Wings last season where he had a 1-1-1 record with a .875 save percentage and 4.30 goals-against average.

Koekkoek, 28, is on the final year of a two-year contract worth $1.85 million.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman had four assists in 19 games with the Oilers last season.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens used these lines for practice on Thursday prior to their preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators in Newfoundland:

Caufield - Monahan - Pitlick

Gallagher - Dach - Hoffman

Slafkovsky - Dvorak - Anderson

Pezzetta - Evans - Dadonov

Matheson - Leskinen

Guhle - Savard

Xhekaj - Bowey

Primeau

Montembeault

Ottawa Senators

The Senators continue see which combinations of their new-look offence works best for them as forward Tim Stutzle will centre wingers Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson on the top line while forward Josh Norris will centre newcomers Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux on the second line against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Sens lines from morning skate.



Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Norris Giroux

Motte Pinto Joseph

Kelly Gambrell Watson

Hawryluk Kastelic Sabourin

(No Brassard on the ice)



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Zaitsev

Holden JBD

Larsson — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 6, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs use these lines during Thursday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Leafs PP units at practice



QB: Rielly

Flanks/middle: Matthews, Marner, Nylander

Net front: Bunting



QB: Sandin

Flanks: Jarnkrok, Robertson

Middle: Malgin

Net front: Kerfoot @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 6, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have assigned goaltender Arvid Holm to the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Thursday.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have reassigned G - Arvid Holm to the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 6, 2022

Holm, 23, had a 12-10-3 record last season in the AHL and posted a .877 save percentage and 2.90 goals-average.

Boston Bruins

Forward Taylor Hall and defenceman Matt Grzelcyk both practiced on Thursday in non-contact jerseys while recovering from injury, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Taylor Hall and Matt Grzelcyk (both non contact) are practicing. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) October 6, 2022

Hall, 30, suffered an upper-body injury during an Oct. 1 preseason game against the Florida Panthers and is considered week-to-week.

The 6-foot-1 winger had 20 goals and 61 points in 81 games last season.,

Grzelcyk, 28, is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and returned to the ice for the first time on Oct. 3 for practice.

The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman had four goals and 24 points in 73 games last season.

The Bruins have assigned forwards John Beecher, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, defenceman Jack Ahcan, and goaltender Kyle Keyser to the AHL's Providence Bruins on Thursday.

Forwards Joona Koppanen, Vinni Lettieri, defenceman Dan Renouf, and goaltender Keith Kinkaid have been placed on waivers with the intent to assign them to Providence.

The Bruins used these lines during Thursday's practice:

#NHLBruins practice lines:



Foligno - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Zacha - Krejci - Pastrnak

Greer - Coyle - Smith

Frederic - Nosek - Lauko

Hall - Studnicka - Wagner



Lindholm - Carlo

Reilly - Zboril

Forbort - Clifton

Grzelcyk - Stralman



Swayman

Ullmark pic.twitter.com/FSokUQElga — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their preseason match against the Minnesota Wild, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times:

Blackhawks lines in morning skate (at Wild tonight):



TJohnson-Toews-Athanasiou

Kurashev-Domi-Raddysh

Dach-Lafferty-Entwistle

Blackwell-RJohnson-Robinson



JJohnson-SJones

Vlasic-Roos

Stillman-Regula



I screwed these up earlier. Athanasiou is in Kane's spot. Khaira also scratched — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 6, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have placed forward Jayson Megna on waivers on Thurdsay.

Looks like Colorado made one cut today. Jayson Megna is on waivers. https://t.co/ftFqjWkwJ0 — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 6, 2022

Megna, 32, appeared in 20 games with the Avalanche last season where he recorded three assists.

He also registered 13 goals and 33 points in 38 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles last season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are expected to use these lines for their preseason game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda:

#CBJ lines for tonight's preseason game vs. St. Louis



Gaudreau-Jenner-Laine

Chinakhov-Roslovic-Voracek

Johnson-Sillinger-Danforth

Olivier-Kuraly-Foudy



Werenski-Boqvist

Gavrikov-Peeke

Bean-Gudbranson



Tarasov

Greaves — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 6, 2022

Dallas Stars

The Stars have assigned forwards Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Fredrik Karlstrom, Fredrik Olofsson, and defenceman Ryan Shea to the AHL's Texas Stars.

We have loaned the following players to @TexasStars, reducing our training camp roster to 28 players:



Oskar Back

Mavrik Bourque

Fredrik Karlstrom

Fredrik Olofsson

Ryan Shea — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 6, 2022

After the transaction, the Stars have reduced their training camp to 28 players.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have recalled forward Zac Dalpe from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers on Thursday.

Cats roster update ⬇️



• We have recalled forward Zac Dalpe from @checkershockey. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 6, 2022

Dalpe, 32, scored 30 goals and 39 points in 68 AHL games in Charlotte last season and appeared in one game for the Panthers in 2021-22.

Drafted 45th overall in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Dalpe has 14 goals and 28 points in 154 career NHL games split between the Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Panthers.

The Panthers used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to team reporter Jameson Olive:

Here's what I'm seeing this AM:



Reinhart - Barkov - Heponiemi

Luostarinen - Lundell - Balcers

Mayhew - Dalpe - Hutsko

Staal - Tierney



Forsling - Ekblad

Staal - Montour

Carlsson - Gudas

Kiersted - MDZ — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) October 6, 2022

New Jersey Devils

The Devils used these line during Thursday's morning skate prior to their preseason tilt with the New York Islanders, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:

Here’s how the #NJDevils are lining up at morning skate ahead of the Islanders.



Likely some last-chance opportunities with just one more game after tonight on the preseason schedule. pic.twitter.com/wItLaouLeb — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 6, 2022

Zetterlund - Boqvist - Holtz

Wood - McLeod - Clarke

Foote - Talvitie - Halonen

Geertsen - Pinho - Bastian

Graves - Severson

Bahl - Smith

Okhotiuk - Nemec

Blackwood

Vanecek

New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned foward Gustav Rydahl to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Thursday.

Rydahl, 28, was acquired by the Rangers on May 18 as an unrestricted free agent.

The 6-foot-3 centre spent last season with the Swedish Hockey League's Farjestad BK where he registered 15 goals and 30 points in 44 games.

Defencemen Ryan Lindgren (lower-body) and Jacob Trouba (upper-body) did not practice on Thursday and are considered day-to-day according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Lindgren, 24, had four goals and 15 points in 78 games last season

Trouba, 28, was named captain of the Rangers in the offseason and he registered 11 goals and 39 points in 81 games last season.

The Rangers used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to Staple:

Kreider - Zibanejad - Kakko

Panarin - Trocheck - Vesey

Lafreniere - Chytil - Goodrow

Blais - Carpenter - Reaves

Hunt - Gauthier - Kravtsov

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Lot of moving parts. From what I saw at practice.



F



Laughton-Hayes-Konecny



van Riemsdyk-Frost-Allison/MacEwen



Farabee-N. Cates/J. Cates-Tippett



Deslauriers-Laczynski-Allison/MacEwen/Hodgson



D



Provorov-DeAngelo



Sanheim-Ristolainen



Zamula-Braun



Connauton-Attard/Seeler — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 6, 2022

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks used these lines on the eve of the season opener against the Nashville Predators in Prague, Czech Republic, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now:

#SJSharks lines, looks like Sturm will replace Svechnikov, only change from Berlin:



Meier-Hertl-Kunin

Lindblom-Couture-Labanc

Gregor-Bonino-Nieto

Lorentz-Sturm-Gadjovich



Harrington-Karlsson

Vlasic-Ferraro

Simek-Benning — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 6, 2022

St. Louis Blues

The Blues are projected to use these lines in their preseason matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday:

Neighbours - O'Reilly - Kyrou

Walker - Alexandrov - Leivo

Kostin - McGing - Bitten

Highmore - Laferriere - Frk

Rosen - Kessel

Santini - Bortuzzo

Tucker - Lyle

Greiss

Hofer

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie (upper-body) and defenceman Dmitry Orlov (lower-body) did not practice on Thursday and are considered day-to-day, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Oshie (upper body) and Orlov (lower body) are not practicing today. They are considered day-to-day, per the #Caps. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 6, 2022

Oshie, 35, registered 11 goals and 25 points in 44 games last season.

Orlov, 31, registered 12 goals and 35 points in 76 games last season.