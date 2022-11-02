3h ago
Ice Chips: Kinkaid recalled by Bruins after Swayman injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
The Bruins have recalled goaltender Keith Kinkaid from the AHL's Providence Bruins, according to the American Hockey League.
Kinkaid, 33, last played in the NHL for the New York Rangers and won his only game with the Rangers in 2021-22.
The move comes after goaltender Jeremy Swayman lasted only 14 minutes in relief of Linus Ullmark during the Bruin's 6-5 overtime victory on Tuesday before leaving with a lower-body injury.
Kinkaid has a 2-1-1 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average with Providence this year.
Winnipeg Jets
Forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois, Blake Wheeler, Morgan Barron, Mason Appleton, and defenceman Josh Morrissey were all missing from Jets practice on Wednesday according to TSN's John Lu.
Dubois, Wheeler, Morrissey, and Appleton are expected to play on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens but Barron is expected to miss the game with an upper-body injury.
Barron, 23, has a goal and four points in nine games this season.
The Jets have placed defenceman Logan Stanley on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 25 on Wednesday.
Stanley, 24, has missed the team's last three games and TSN's John Lu reported on Tuesday that Stanley has a slight fracture in his foot and will be out a couple of weeks.
The 6-foot-7 defenceman has not recorded a point in five games this season.
The Jets have recalled forward Jansen Harkins from the AHL's Manitoba Moose in a corresponding move.Harkins, 25, has five goals and nine points in six games with the Moose this season and appeared in 77 games with the Jets last season and recorded seven goals and 13 points.
Drafted 47th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Jets, Harkins has 10 goals and 22 points in 132 career NHL games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Pontus Holmberg is expected to centre Pierre Engvall and Calle Jarnkrok on the Maple Leafs' third line in his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, according to TSN's Mark Masters:
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander
Engvall - Holmberg - Jarnkrok
Aston-Reese - Kampft - Malgin
Robertson, Aube-Kubel
Rielly - Mete
Brodie - Holl
Giordano - Sandin
Kral - Liljegren
Samsonov
Kallgren
Calgary Flames
Defenceman Chris Tanev did not practice with the team on Wednesday, according to TSN's Salim Valji.
Tanev, 32, skated just over 20 minutes during the Flames' 5-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and recorded an assist.
The Flames used these forward lines during the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Valji:
Huberdeau - Kadri - Mangiapane
Lucic- Lindholm - Toffoli
Dube - Backlund - Coleman
Lewis - Ruzicka - Ritchie
Rooney
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have assigned defenceman Dillon Heatherington to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Wednesday.
Heatherington, 27, did not appear in a game with the Senators and has a goal in six games with Belleville this season.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman was acquired as an unrestricted free agent in July of 2021 and appeared in nine games in Ottawa last season.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres used these lines during Wednesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com:
Skinner - Thompson - Okposo
Quinn - Mittelstadt - Olofsson
Peterka - Cozens - Tuch
Girgensons - Krebs - Asplund
Bryson - Dahlin
Clague - Power
Pilut - Fitzgerald
Extra: Hinostroza, Davies
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Michael Rasmussen returned to practice on Wednesday after serving a two-game suspension, according to team reporter Daniella Bruce.
Rasmussen, 23, was suspended after his stick made contact with Boston Bruins forward David Krejci's the Red Wings' 5-1 loss on Oct. 27.
The 6-foot-6 forward has a goal and five points in seven games this season.
Additionally, forward Oskar Sundqvist remains out for the Red Wings with an upper-body injury.
The 28-year-old centre has the team's last three games with the ailment.
Sundqvist has a goal and five points in six games this season.
Defenceman Jake Walman is about a week away from returning to the Red Wings lineup, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.
Walman, 26, is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery that has caused him to miss the Red Wings' first nine games.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman was acquired by the Red Wings, along with forward Oskar Sundqvist, during last year's trade deadline in a deal that sent defencemen Luke Witkowski and Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues.
Walman has four goals and 12 points in 76 career games split between the Blues and Red Wings and signed a one-year, $1.05 million extension in the offseason.
Minnesota Wild
Forward Jordan Greenway participated in the team's optional skate on Wednesday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Greenway, 25, has only appeared in one game this season after undergoing surgery in the offseason due to an upper-body injury.
Drafted 20th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Wild, Greenway has 36 goals and 112 points in 273 career NHL games.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Jonathan Toews and goaltender Alex Stalock did not practice on Wednesday, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.
Stalock, 35, is in concussion protocol after being hit by New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas during a 3-1 loss on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-11 netminder has a 3-2-1 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.93 goals-against average this season.
Toews, 34, isn't skating due to a maintenance day.
The Blackhawks captain has six goals and eight points in 10 games this year and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
The Blackhawks have signed goaltender Dylan Wells to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 on Wednesday.
Wells, 24, was playing with the AHL's Rockford Icehogs this season where he has a 1-1-0 record with a .862 save percentage and 4.27 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-2 netminder was originally drafted 123rd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Draft.
New York Rangers
Forward Mika Zibanejad and defenceman Jacob Trouba did not skate during Wednesday's practice due to maintenance days.
The two players are taking a break while the Rangers are in the midst of a four games in six-night stretch.
Zibanejad, 29, has six goals and 13 points in 11 games this season.
Trouba, 28, has three assists in 11 games this season.
Dallas Stars
The Stars used these lines during Wednesday's practice, according to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News:
Robertson - Hintz - Pavelski
Marchment - Seguin - Gurianov
Benn - Johnston - Dellandrea
Faksa - Glendening - Kiviranta
Heiskanen - Miller
Suter - Lundkvist
Lindell - Hakanpaa
Hanley
Wedgewood
Murray