Jets looking to keep emotions in check against rival Wild

Columbus Blue Jackets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winger Patrik Laine has been placed on the team's COVID-19 list and will need to clear protocol before he can return to the lineup.

#CBJ forward Patrik Laine did not practice today. Head coach Brad Larsen said he's on the COVID list. Will have to clear protocol to return.



Elvis Merzlikins also has not yet returned and did not practice today.

The 24-year-old has nine goals and 16 points in 20 games this season.

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net for the Calgary Flames Tuesday night when they host the Edmonton Oilers in another installment of the Battle of Alberta.

Markstrom, 32, is 11-8-4 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 24 games this season.

The Flames are currently fourth in the Pacific Division at 16-12-7, one point ahead of the Oilers who are fifth with a record of 18-15-2.

Flames projected lineup vs. Oilers, as per TSN's Salim Valji:

Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

Huberdeau-Kadri-Lucic

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Hanifin-Andersson

Weegar-Tanev

Zadorov-Stone



Markstrom

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le défenseur Justin Barron du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Justin Barron from the Laval Rocket.

Barron, 21, was acquired by the Canadiens in a deal with the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline in March.

The Halifax native has yet to make an appearance in 2022-23, but played in seven NHL games last season split between Colorado and Montreal, tallying one goal and one assist.

Barron was selected in the first round, 25th overall by the Avalanche in 2020.

The Canadiens face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday that centre Cole Perfetti will miss seven to 10 days with an upper-body injury.

Update from Rick Bowness—-Cole Perfetti is likely out a week to 10 days.

Perfetti, 20, last played on Dec. 22 against the Boston Bruins and missed the Jets' game the following day against the Washington Capitals.

The Whitby, Ont., native has six goals and 14 assists in 33 games this season.

Lines at practice for the Jets ahead of their home game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, as per TSN's John Lu:

#NHLJets vs #MNWild

Connor - Dubois - Scheifele

Barron - Lowry - Harkins

Jonsson-Fjallby - Stenlund - Kuhlman

Eyssimont - Gustafsson - Gagner



Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Capobianco/Samberg/Heinola



Hellebuyck

Rittich

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled blueliner Mark Friedman from the AHL on Tuesday ahead of a matchup with the New York Islanders.

Penguins recall Mark Friedman from AHL. They had re-assigned him before NHL's holiday break. (Penguins play at Islanders Tuesday night.)

Friedman, 27, had been re-assigned to the AHL before the NHL's holiday break.

The Toronto native has spent his entire career with the Penguins, dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Friedman has three goals and six assists in 42 career regular-season games, but has yet to play at the NHL level this season.

Colorado Avalanche

Goaltender Pavel Francouz has a lower-body injury and is not travelling with the Colorado Avalanche for their game against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, Peter Baugh reports.

Pavel Francouz has a lower-body injury, which is why he's not traveling to Arizona, per a team spokesperson.

Francouz, 32, last played on Dec. 13 in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Plzen, Czech Republic, native is 4-5-0 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .913 save percentage so far in 2022-23.

Goaltender Jonas Johansson and forward Charles Hudon were recalled from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL on Tuesday.

Jonas Johansson and Charles Hudon have been recalled. #Avs play in Arizona tonight.

Johansson, 27, signed with the Avalanche in July, but has yet to make an appearance for the NHL club.

The Gavle, Sweden, native is 9-13-4 with a 3.42 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in 32 career games.

Hudon, 28, has played seven game for the Avalanche this season, but has yet to register a point.

The Alma, Que., native also signed with Colorado in July after spending five seasons with the Montreal Canadiens from 2015-2020.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues placed Torey Krug on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, stating the defenceman will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, defenceman Tyler Tucker was recalled from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds to fill the roster spot of Krug, who has a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Max Pacioretty was is a standard jersey at morning skate as the Carolina Hurricanes get ready to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Back like we never left! ⏰



Max Pacioretty is in a standard jersey at today’s #Canes morning skate, and while it’s a great sign, don’t get too excited yet. He’s working as a presumed extra.



Pyotr Kochetkov is in the starter’s crease ahead of tonight’s game vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Ftq3QLKpb9 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 27, 2022

Pacioretty is working as a presumed extra, says team reporter Walt Ruff.

The 34-year-old forward is making progress in recovering from an Achilles injury, but has yet to make his debut for the Hurricanes since being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in July.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Marcus Foligno has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

#mnwild left wing Marcus Foligno injured reserve assignment is retroactive to Dec. 21, so he theoretically would be able to come off and play Thursday night vs. Dallas if healthy.

The assignment is retroactive to Dec. 21, so Foligno could be available as soon as Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Foligno, 31, has three goals and seven assists in 27 games with the Wild this season.