Ice Chips: Laine placed on CBJ's COVID list
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Columbus Blue Jackets
Winger Patrik Laine has been placed on the team's COVID-19 list and will need to clear protocol before he can return to the lineup.
The 24-year-old has nine goals and 16 points in 20 games this season.
Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net for the Calgary Flames Tuesday night when they host the Edmonton Oilers in another installment of the Battle of Alberta.
Markstrom, 32, is 11-8-4 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 24 games this season.
The Flames are currently fourth in the Pacific Division at 16-12-7, one point ahead of the Oilers who are fifth with a record of 18-15-2.
Flames projected lineup vs. Oilers, as per TSN's Salim Valji:
Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli
Huberdeau-Kadri-Lucic
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Hanifin-Andersson
Weegar-Tanev
Zadorov-Stone
Markstrom
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday.
Barron, 21, was acquired by the Canadiens in a deal with the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline in March.
The Halifax native has yet to make an appearance in 2022-23, but played in seven NHL games last season split between Colorado and Montreal, tallying one goal and one assist.
Barron was selected in the first round, 25th overall by the Avalanche in 2020.
The Canadiens face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday that centre Cole Perfetti will miss seven to 10 days with an upper-body injury.
Perfetti, 20, last played on Dec. 22 against the Boston Bruins and missed the Jets' game the following day against the Washington Capitals.
The Whitby, Ont., native has six goals and 14 assists in 33 games this season.
Lines at practice for the Jets ahead of their home game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, as per TSN's John Lu:
Connor - Dubois - Scheifele
Barron - Lowry - Harkins
Jonsson-Fjallby - Stenlund - Kuhlman
Eyssimont - Gustafsson - Gagner
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Capobianco/Samberg/Heinola
Hellebuyck Rittich
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled blueliner Mark Friedman from the AHL on Tuesday ahead of a matchup with the New York Islanders.
Friedman, 27, had been re-assigned to the AHL before the NHL's holiday break.
The Toronto native has spent his entire career with the Penguins, dating back to the 2018-19 season.
Friedman has three goals and six assists in 42 career regular-season games, but has yet to play at the NHL level this season.
Colorado Avalanche
Goaltender Pavel Francouz has a lower-body injury and is not travelling with the Colorado Avalanche for their game against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, Peter Baugh reports.
Francouz, 32, last played on Dec. 13 in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Plzen, Czech Republic, native is 4-5-0 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .913 save percentage so far in 2022-23.
Goaltender Jonas Johansson and forward Charles Hudon were recalled from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL on Tuesday.
Johansson, 27, signed with the Avalanche in July, but has yet to make an appearance for the NHL club.
The Gavle, Sweden, native is 9-13-4 with a 3.42 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in 32 career games.
Hudon, 28, has played seven game for the Avalanche this season, but has yet to register a point.
The Alma, Que., native also signed with Colorado in July after spending five seasons with the Montreal Canadiens from 2015-2020.
St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues placed Torey Krug on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, stating the defenceman will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, defenceman Tyler Tucker was recalled from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds to fill the roster spot of Krug, who has a lower-body injury.
Carolina Hurricanes
Max Pacioretty was is a standard jersey at morning skate as the Carolina Hurricanes get ready to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Pacioretty is working as a presumed extra, says team reporter Walt Ruff.
The 34-year-old forward is making progress in recovering from an Achilles injury, but has yet to make his debut for the Hurricanes since being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in July.
Minnesota Wild
Forward Marcus Foligno has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.
The assignment is retroactive to Dec. 21, so Foligno could be available as soon as Thursday against the Dallas Stars.
Foligno, 31, has three goals and seven assists in 27 games with the Wild this season.