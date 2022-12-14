Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty took part in practice in a non-contact jersey on Wednesday, a step in the right direction as he works his way back from surgery to repair a torn Achilles.

Pacioretty had surgery in August and was expected to need six months to recover.

The 34-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights in July.

Pacioretty appeared in 39 games last season for the Golden Knights and posted 19 goals and 18 assists.

The New Canaan, Conn., native has also appeared with the Montreal Canadiens over the course of his 850-game NHL career.