2h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Bunting leaves skate after puck to face
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 5, Sharks 2
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Winger Michael Bunting left Monday's skate early after being bloodied by a puck to the face.
Bunting has seven goals and 22 points in 32 games this season, his second with the team. The 27-year-old had 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games last season.
Forward Calle Jarnkrok was back practising with the Maple Leafs on Monday after being out of the lineup with a groin issue.
He suffered the injury on Nov. 30 in a game against the San Jose Sharks.
Jarnkrok took the place of forward Dennis Malgin -- who was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt on Monday -- playing alongside John Tavaraes and Mitch Marner on the second line.
In 25 games so far this season, the 31-year-old Swede has five goals and nine points in an average ice time of 13:01 a night.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils have recalled goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Utica Comets. He will join the team for Monday's practice.
#NEWS: We have recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from his conditioning stint in Utica (AHL). He will join the club for this morning’s practice. pic.twitter.com/GqeCU1qSaC— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 19, 2022
The 26-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 3 with an MCL sprain. He was originally expected to miss between three and six weeks.
He played two games with the Comets, posting a 3.03 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.
Blackwood is 4-2-0 with a 2.79 GAA and a .880 save percentage in seven games so far this season at the NHL level.
Washington Capitals
T.J. Oshie was not on the ice at morning skate for the Washington Capitals as they prepare to face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.
Oshie suffered an upper-body injury in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. His status is day-to-day.
The 35-year-old forward left during the second period and did not return.
Oshie missed 11 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury.
Oshie has five goals and six assists in 22 games in 2022-23.
Centre Nic Dowd was at morning skate, but remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Lines at morning skate as per Tarik El-Bashir:
Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary
Milano-Kuznetsov-Mantha
Johansson-Eller-NAK
Protas-Dowd-Hathaway
Gustafsson-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Irwin-TvR
Lindgren
Kuemper
Chicago Blackhawks
Netminder Alex Stalock has been activated from injured reserve, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.
Stalock, 35, last played against the New York Islanders on Nov. 1.
The St. Paul, Minn., native is 3-2--1 in seven appearances this season with a 2.93 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.
Meanwhile, Chicago announced they have recalled defenceman Isaak Phillips and sent goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.
We have recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford, assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to Rockford and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8zQCjragH3— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 19, 2022
Jarred Tinordi has also been placed on the injured reserve list with a facial fracture after leaving Sunday's game against the New York Rangers early.
The veteran blueliner has three goals and two assists in 25 games so far this season, his first with the Blackhawks.
Nashville Predators
The Predators announced they have recalled forward Tommy Novak from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.
The #Preds have recalled forward Tommy Novak from Milwaukee (AHL).@celerocommerce | #Preds https://t.co/DX5PSabRTC— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 19, 2022
The 25-year-old has appeared in 25 AHL games this season, posting 11 goals and 26 points in 25 games. He had one goal and seven points in 27 games with the Preds last season.