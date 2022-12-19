Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Winger Michael Bunting left Monday's skate early after being bloodied by a puck to the face.

Bunting has seven goals and 22 points in 32 games this season, his second with the team. The 27-year-old had 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games last season.

A bloodied Michael Bunting just took a puck to the face and quickly leaves Leafs practice early. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) December 19, 2022

Forward Calle Jarnkrok was back practising with the Maple Leafs on Monday after being out of the lineup with a groin issue.

He suffered the injury on Nov. 30 in a game against the San Jose Sharks.

Jarnkrok took the place of forward Dennis Malgin -- who was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt on Monday -- playing alongside John Tavaraes and Mitch Marner on the second line.

In 25 games so far this season, the 31-year-old Swede has five goals and nine points in an average ice time of 13:01 a night.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have recalled goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Utica Comets. He will join the team for Monday's practice.

#NEWS: We have recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from his conditioning stint in Utica (AHL). He will join the club for this morning’s practice. pic.twitter.com/GqeCU1qSaC — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 19, 2022

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 3 with an MCL sprain. He was originally expected to miss between three and six weeks.

He played two games with the Comets, posting a 3.03 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.

Blackwood is 4-2-0 with a 2.79 GAA and a .880 save percentage in seven games so far this season at the NHL level.

Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie was not on the ice at morning skate for the Washington Capitals as they prepare to face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

T.J. Oshie (upper body) is not on the ice for Caps’ AM skate ahead of game vs Detroit. He’s day to day.



Nic Dowd (lower body) is on the ice for AM skate. He’s still day to day.



Zach Fucale is not on the ice for AM skate. Plan is if Kuemper feels good; Fucale will be sent down — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 19, 2022

Oshie suffered an upper-body injury in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. His status is day-to-day.

The 35-year-old forward left during the second period and did not return.

Oshie missed 11 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury.

Oshie has five goals and six assists in 22 games in 2022-23.

Centre Nic Dowd was at morning skate, but remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Lines at morning skate as per Tarik El-Bashir:

#Caps' morning skate lines/pairs/goalies ahead of DET:



Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary

Milano-Kuznetsov-Mantha

Johansson-Eller-NAK

Protas-Dowd-Hathaway



Gustafsson-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-TvR



Lindgren

Kuemper — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 19, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

Netminder Alex Stalock has been activated from injured reserve, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.

Stalock, 35, last played against the New York Islanders on Nov. 1.

The St. Paul, Minn., native is 3-2--1 in seven appearances this season with a 2.93 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Chicago announced they have recalled defenceman Isaak Phillips and sent goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

We have recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford, assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to Rockford and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8zQCjragH3 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 19, 2022

Jarred Tinordi has also been placed on the injured reserve list with a facial fracture after leaving Sunday's game against the New York Rangers early.

The veteran blueliner has three goals and two assists in 25 games so far this season, his first with the Blackhawks.

Nashville Predators

The Predators announced they have recalled forward Tommy Novak from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 25 AHL games this season, posting 11 goals and 26 points in 25 games. He had one goal and seven points in 27 games with the Preds last season.