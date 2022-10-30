Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Newly-acquired Vancouver Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear and forward Jack Studnicka skated with their new team on Sunday.

Full #Canucks lineup at practice on Sunday, now that we’ve seen the club roll through it in drills:



Miller-Horvat-Garland

Kuzmenko-Pettersson-Mikheyev

Höglander-Studnicka-Pearson

Joshua-Åman-Podkolzin



Hughes-Schenn

Brisebois-Myers

Rathbone-Burroughs

Stillman-Bear pic.twitter.com/l2V1btwKXZ — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 30, 2022

The 25-year-old Bear and Riley Stillman rounded out the fourth defensive pairing for the Canucks, while Studnicka, 23, centred the Canucks' third line with Nils Hoglander and Tanner Pearson on the wings.

Bear was acquired from Carolina Hurricanes along with forward Lane Pederson on Friday in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Studnicka was acquired from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defensive prospect Jonathan Myrenberg on Thursday.

Along with Stillman returning, Quinn Hughes returned to practice after being listed with week-to-week with a lower-body injury.