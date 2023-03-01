Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft announced Wednesday that forward Evander Kane will not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs while new Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm will be paired with Evan Bouchard.

Kane, 31, last played on Feb. 17 against the New York Rangers, logging 17:51 minutes of ice time.

Woodcroft has yet to name a starting goalie against Jack Campbell's former team.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov is in line for his 31st start of the season as he is projected to be the starting goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

The 26-year-old Russian-born Samsonov has played in 31 games this season - with his most recent outing coming against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 26, when he stopped 26 of 27 shots in the Maple Leafs' 6-1 win.

A former draft pick of the Washington Capitals (22nd overall in 2015), Samsonov has a 22-7-2 record with a 2.30 GAA and a.918 save percentage.

Ahead of their game against the Oilers, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that with the trade of Pierre Engvall, Alex Kerfoot will slot into the third line with David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok. Zach Aston-Reese will slot in on the fourth line.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars recalled a trio of players in Fredrik Karlstrom, Fredrik Olofsson, and Matt Murray from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

Karlstrom, 25, has skated in 43 games with Texas this season, scoring 10 goals and 23 points.

In 37 games with Texas this season, Olofsson, 26, has five goals and 14 points.

Murray, 25, has appeared in 29 games this season for Texas, posting a 14-9-5 record, 2.36 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and three shutouts.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Following the acquisition of Jonathan Quick in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings, the Columbus Blue Jackets loaned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

Greaves has played in 29 games for the Monsters this season, posting an 11-11-4 record. The Cambridge, Ont., native has a 3.42 goals-against-average and a 0.891 save percentage.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have recalled forward Ben Meyers from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, it was announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Delano, Minn., native has nine points in 17 games with the Eagles.