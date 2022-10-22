Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have recalled forward Kyle Clifford from the AHL's Toronto Marlies and sent down defenceman Filip Kral, it was announced Saturday ahead of their matchup in Winnipeg against the Jets.

Clifford, 31, has not yet appeared in a regular season game with the Leafs this season and has zero points in two AHL contests. He did not stay out after Toronto's morning skate and confirmed he would be in the lineup Saturday.

Kral has yet to appear in a regular season game at either the NHL or AHL level.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Pierre Engvall will not be in Saturday's lineup.

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Clifford - Kampf - Simmonds

Rielly - Brodie

Sandin - Holl

Giordano - Mete

Samsonov starts

Kallgren

Ottawa Senators

Here were the Sens' lines Saturday morning ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday courtesy of TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson

DeBrincat - Norris - Giroux

Motte - Pinto - Joseph

Kelly - Kastelic - Watson

Scratches: Gambrell - Brassard

Chabot - Zub

Sanderson - Hamonic

Brannstrom - Holden

Scratch: Zaitsev

Goalies:

Forsberg, Hellberk (starter TBD)

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs announced Saturday that top pick Juraj Slafkovsky is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced that forwards Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger will not play tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Boston Bruins

Head coach Jim Montgomery said Craig Smith and Jakub Lauro will draw into Saturday's lineup in place of A.J. Greer and Jack Studnicka.