47m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs recall Clifford from Marlies
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Slafkovsky day-to-day with UBI; Pitlick slots in
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs have recalled forward Kyle Clifford from the AHL's Toronto Marlies and sent down defenceman Filip Kral, it was announced Saturday ahead of their matchup in Winnipeg against the Jets.
The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Kyle Clifford from the @TorontoMarlies.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 22, 2022
D Filip Král has been loaned to the Marlies.
Clifford, 31, has not yet appeared in a regular season game with the Leafs this season and has zero points in two AHL contests. He did not stay out after Toronto's morning skate and confirmed he would be in the lineup Saturday.
Kral has yet to appear in a regular season game at either the NHL or AHL level.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Pierre Engvall will not be in Saturday's lineup.
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Robertson - Tavares - Nylander
Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok
Clifford - Kampf - Simmonds
Rielly - Brodie
Sandin - Holl
Giordano - Mete
Samsonov starts
Kallgren
Ottawa Senators
Here were the Sens' lines Saturday morning ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday courtesy of TSN's Claire Hanna:
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson
DeBrincat - Norris - Giroux
Motte - Pinto - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson
Scratches: Gambrell - Brassard
Chabot - Zub
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brannstrom - Holden
Scratch: Zaitsev
Goalies:
Forsberg, Hellberk (starter TBD)
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs announced Saturday that top pick Juraj Slafkovsky is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Read more about Slafkovsky's injury here.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced that forwards Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger will not play tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Boston Bruins
Head coach Jim Montgomery said Craig Smith and Jakub Lauro will draw into Saturday's lineup in place of A.J. Greer and Jack Studnicka.