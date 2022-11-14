Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin are not practicing with the team on Monday, the team announced, citing a maintenance day for both of them.

Joel Armia et Jonathan Drouin ne s'entraînent pas aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin aren't practicing today (maintenance day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2022

The Canadiens will take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, but have played just one game (Saturday) since a victory over the Vancouver Canucks on November 9.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Max Willman has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL, the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday.

Transactions: We have recalled forward Max Willman from the @LVPhantoms (AHL) and have loaned forward Tanner Laczynski back to Lehigh Valley. In addition, the Flyers have loaned forward Patrick Brown to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment. pic.twitter.com/OL1p7FRs7N — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 14, 2022

Tanner Laczynski has been loaned back to Lehigh Valley, and Patrick Brown has also been loaned to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment.

Laczynski and Brown, both forwards, have played a combined 12 games for the Flyers this season.