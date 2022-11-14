13m ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Armia, Drouin not practicing
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin are not practicing with the team on Monday, the team announced, citing a maintenance day for both of them.
The Canadiens will take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, but have played just one game (Saturday) since a victory over the Vancouver Canucks on November 9.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Max Willman has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL, the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday.
Tanner Laczynski has been loaned back to Lehigh Valley, and Patrick Brown has also been loaned to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment.
Laczynski and Brown, both forwards, have played a combined 12 games for the Flyers this season.