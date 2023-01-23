1h ago
Ice Chips: Senators call up Greig from AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators have called up forward Ridly Greig from the AHL, the team announced on Monday.
Greig, 20, was drafted 28th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 28 games for the Belleville Senators this season, the Lethbridge, AB native has 12 goals and 23 points.
He has yet to suit up for the Senators in an NHL game in his career.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward T.J. Brodie skated with the team at practice on Monday, per TSN Hockey Insider Mark Masters. Head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated Brodie will not be ready for the team's game on Wednesday, but he hopes to have Brodie in the lineup before the All-Star break.
Brodie has been out since Jan. 7 with a rib injury, and he originally had a timetable for return of about 2-3 weeks.
In 28 games this season, Brodie has two goals and eight points.
The Maple Leafs skated the following line at practice on Monday:
Bunting - Matthews - Nylander
Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner
Kerfoot - Kampf - Engvall
Aston-Reese - Holmberg - McMann
Simmonds
Rielly - Liljegren
Giordano - Holl
Sandin - Timmins
Benn - Brodie
Murray & Samsonov
New York Islanders
The New York Islanders have recalled defenceman Samuel Bolduc from the AHL Bridgeport Islanders, per reports.
Bolduc, 22, was originally drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 40 games with Bridgeport this season, he has eight goals and 26 points.
He has yet to make his NHL debut with New York.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Kirby Dach will not participate in the Canadiens' morning skate on Monday, the team announced.
Dach will be resting for a 'maintenance day', and the team has not reported the player suffered an injury.
The 22-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and joined Montreal via trade in the off-season. He has eight goals and 29 points in 47 games this year.