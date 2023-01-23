What will Caufield's absence mean for the Canadiens?

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have called up forward Ridly Greig from the AHL, the team announced on Monday.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Ridly Greig from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 23, 2023

Greig, 20, was drafted 28th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 28 games for the Belleville Senators this season, the Lethbridge, AB native has 12 goals and 23 points.

He has yet to suit up for the Senators in an NHL game in his career.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward T.J. Brodie skated with the team at practice on Monday, per TSN Hockey Insider Mark Masters. Head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated Brodie will not be ready for the team's game on Wednesday, but he hopes to have Brodie in the lineup before the All-Star break.

T.J. Brodie joins Leafs morning skate



First team skate since sustaining rib injury



Sheldon Keefe said on Saturday that d-man’s return isn’t far away @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Y6jafYSluZ — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 23, 2023

Brodie has been out since Jan. 7 with a rib injury, and he originally had a timetable for return of about 2-3 weeks.

In 28 games this season, Brodie has two goals and eight points.

The Maple Leafs skated the following line at practice on Monday:

Lines at Leafs skate



Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Marner

Kerfoot - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - McMann

Simmonds



Rielly - Liljegren

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Timmins

Benn - Brodie



Murray & Samsonov @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 23, 2023

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have recalled defenceman Samuel Bolduc from the AHL Bridgeport Islanders, per reports.

Islanders recall defenseman Samuel Bolduc. In 40 games this season in Bridgeport, he has 26 points (8g, 18a). A second round pick in 2019, if he plays tonight in Toronto it would be his NHL debut. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) January 23, 2023

Bolduc, 22, was originally drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 40 games with Bridgeport this season, he has eight goals and 26 points.

He has yet to make his NHL debut with New York.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Kirby Dach will not participate in the Canadiens' morning skate on Monday, the team announced.

L'attaquant Kirby Dach ne participera pas à l'entraînement de ce matin (journée de traitements).



Forward Kirby Dach will not participate in today's practice (maintenance day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 23, 2023

Dach will be resting for a 'maintenance day', and the team has not reported the player suffered an injury.

The 22-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and joined Montreal via trade in the off-season. He has eight goals and 29 points in 47 games this year.