Ice Chips: Senators to flip top two centres vs. Canadiens

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators continue see which combinations of their new-look offence works best for them as forward Tim Stutzle will centre wingers Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson on the top line while forward Josh Norris will centre newcomers Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux on the second line against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Sens lines from morning skate.



Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Norris Giroux

Motte Pinto Joseph

Kelly Gambrell Watson

Hawryluk Kastelic Sabourin

(No Brassard on the ice)



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Zaitsev

Holden JBD

Larsson — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 6, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have assigned goaltender Arvid Holm to the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Thursday.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have reassigned G - Arvid Holm to the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 6, 2022

Holm, 23, had a 12-10-3 record last season in the AHL and posted a .877 save percentage and 2.90 goals-average.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have recalled forward Zac Dalpe from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers on Thursday.

Cats roster update ⬇️



• We have recalled forward Zac Dalpe from @checkershockey. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 6, 2022

Dalpe, 32, scored 30 goals and 39 points in 68 AHL games in Charlotte last season and appeared in one game for the Panthers in 2021-22.

Drafted 45th overall in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Dalpe has 14 goals and 28 points in 154 career NHL games split between the Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Panthers.