Ice Chips: Senators to flip top two centres vs. Canadiens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Sens newcomers DeBrincat, Giroux continue to show great chemistry
Ottawa Senators
The Senators continue see which combinations of their new-look offence works best for them as forward Tim Stutzle will centre wingers Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson on the top line while forward Josh Norris will centre newcomers Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux on the second line against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson
DeBrincat - Norris - Giroux
Motte - Pinto - Joseph
Kelly - Gamebrell - Watson
Hawryluk - Kastelic - Sabourin
(No Brassard on the ice)
Chabot - Zub
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brannstrom - Zaitsev
Holden - Bernard-Docker
Larsson
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have assigned goaltender Arvid Holm to the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Thursday.
Holm, 23, had a 12-10-3 record last season in the AHL and posted a .877 save percentage and 2.90 goals-average.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers have recalled forward Zac Dalpe from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers on Thursday.
Dalpe, 32, scored 30 goals and 39 points in 68 AHL games in Charlotte last season and appeared in one game for the Panthers in 2021-22.
Drafted 45th overall in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Dalpe has 14 goals and 28 points in 154 career NHL games split between the Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Panthers.