Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Friday that they have recalled defenceman Mark Friedman and re-assigned forward Sam Poulin to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The Penguins have recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from the @WBSPenguins.



Forward Sam Poulin has been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Friedman, 26, has skated in 10 games for the AHL's Penguins this season, picking up a pair of assists and penalty minutes. The native of Toronto, Ont., last appeared for the NHL club last season, where he played in 26 games, scoring a goal and tallying four points.

The 21-year-old Poulin has played in three games for the NHL's Penguins this season, recording an assist and two penalty minutes. At the AHL level, the Blainville, Que., native has one goal in four games.

Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN's Mark Masters reported Friday that while Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is progressing well, the team has not yet decided on who will start Saturday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

no decision on Saturday's starter yet

The 26-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., native was placed on long-term injured reserve following the Leafs' first game of the season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 12, where Murray stopped 19 of 23 shots in 4-3 loss.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets announced Friday they have recalled forward Mikey Eyssimont from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The #NHLJets have recalled F - Mikey Eyssimont from the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

Eyssimont, 26, leads the Moose in points with nine points (two goals, five assists). The Littleton, Colo., native saw action in one game for the Jets last season.

Montreal Canadiens

Ahead of their game Saturday night against the Penguins, the Montreal Canadiens shared their lines from Friday's practice.

Check out the lines and defense pairings at Friday morning's practice.

Caufield Suzuki Dach

Hoffman Dvorak Anderson

Dadonov Monahan Drouin

Pezzetta Evans Armia

Guhle Savard

Xhekaj Edmundson

Harris Kovacevic

Allen

Montembeault

Forward Brendan Gallagher was given a maintenance day and did not practice. Mike Matheson, who has yet to play this season, skated, but he was wearing a no-contact jersey.

Juraj Slafkovsky will not be available for the Canadiens on Saturday night as he has one game remaining on his two-game suspension.