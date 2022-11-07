Tavares credits Leafs' patience and persistence for road win in Carolina

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced they will place forward Rem Pitlick on waivers Monday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The 25-year-old did not take part in Montreal's skate Monday morning as he waits to be waived.

He did not play in Saturday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights and does not have a point in seven games so far this season.

Meanwhile, forward Christian Dvorak is not participating in the Habs' practice Monday as he takes a maintenance day.

The 26-year-old played 12:47 against the Golden Knights and has three goals and one assist for four points in 12 NHL games this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Monday morning.

The 22-year-old was sent down to the AHL by the Sens on Sunday. He has appeared in eight games this season for the big club, recording one assist.

Bernard-Docker is a veteran of 13 career NHL games since being picked No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, defenceman Artem Zub was not on the ice this morning at the team's skate.

Here were Ottawa's lines Monday morning:

Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Brassard Batherson

Motte Pinto Joseph

Kelly Kastelic Watson

Chabot JBD

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

XXXX Zaitsev

New York Islanders

Defenceman Robin Salo has been recalled from the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, it was announced Monday.

He was sent down by the Isles on Sunday.

Salo has two goals in four NHL games this season in 13:56 of average ice time per game. In 21 games in 2021-22, Salo posted one goal and four assists.

Washington Capitals

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren was first off the ice for the Capitals Monday morning, tweets The Washington Post's Samantha Pell.

This indicates he will make the start Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Lindgren, 28, is 1-1-1 with a goals-against average of 3.03 and a save percentage of .919 in three games this season.