Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman TJ Brodie took part in the Leafs' pre-practice skills session. The 32-year-old has not played since Nov. 11 as he continues to deal with an oblique injury.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday that Brodie's rehab "has started to turn". He will travel with the team on it's upcoming road trip but will not play against the Lighting on Saturday or the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Brodie taking part in Leafs pre-practice skills session



Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is expected to miss two weeks with a groin injury that he sustained on Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks. Keefe said following the game that the team is waiting on imaging to determine a return timeline.

Forward Wayne Simmonds appears practiced in a regular sweater ahead of Leafs practice and could enter the lineup in place of Jarnkrok. The 34-year-old has played just five games this season, once since Nov. 5, recording one assist.

Forward Denis Malgin remains in a grey scratches sweater.

Wayne Simmonds in a regular sweater ahead of Leafs practice



Denis Malgin remains in grey scratches sweater



Leafs lines at practice:

Bunting-Matthews-Nylander

Robertson-Tavares-Marner

Kerfoot-Kampf-Engvall

Aston Reese-Holmberg-Simmonds

Giordano-Holl

Sandin-Liljegren

Mete-Hollowell

Murray

Samsonov

Keefe confirmed that goaltender Matt Murray would start in net against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Sam Gagner will play tonight while Axel Jonsson-Fjallby will sit.

Brenden DIllon and Nate Schmidt are are good to go despite not taking part in this morning's optional skate.

#NHLJets Rick Bowness:



Gagner in tonight, Jonsson-Fjallby comes out.



The Jets lines at practice:

Connor - Dubois - Barron

Perfetti - Scheifele - Wheeler

Maënalanen - Lowry - Gagner

Harkins - Gustafsson - Eyssimont

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Rittich

Hellebuyck

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have loaned forward Tyler Madden to the AHL's Ontario Reign. He has five goals and three assists in 16 games in the AHL this season.