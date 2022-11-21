Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said goaltender Ilya Samsonov is not expected to play this week as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury. He will accompany the team on their road trip.

Keefe also says defenceman TJ Brodie (oblique) is not progressing as hoped and will not travel with the team.

Erik Kallgren is in the starter's net at practice and is projected to be the starter tonight against the New York Islanders.

Nick Robertson remains in a grey scratch sweater ahead of today's Leafs skate and is projected to sit for a fourth straight game tonight.

Wayne Simmonds is also in a grey sweater.

Lines at Leafs skate:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Engvall - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Rielly - Benn

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Kallgren

Murray

Nick Robertson remains in a grey scratch sweater ahead of Leafs skate



Projects to sit a fourth straight game tonight



Wayne Simmonds also still in grey @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2022

Erik Kallgren in the starter’s net at Leafs skate



Projects to play tonight vs Islanders @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2022

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Mike Hoffman is being evaluated for a lower-body injury and will not practise today, per TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

Hoffman picked up the injury during Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 32-year-old has five goals and eight points in 16 games this season, his second with the Habs.

Habs lines at practice:

Caufield - Suzuki - Dach

Slafkovsky - Dvorak - Gallagher

Dadonov - Monahan - Anderson

Pezzetta - Evans - Armia (No contact)



Guhle - Savard

Matheson - Edmundson

Harris - Kovacevic

Xhekaj - Wideman

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Rick Bowness says defenceman Ville Heinola will make his season debut tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old has seven assists in 11 games with the Moose this season. In 25 career NHL games with Winnipeg, he has one goal and 10 points.

Bowness also confirms that David Rittich will get the start tonight and forward Jansen Harkins will be a game-time decision.

He notes that Dylan DeMelo will travel to Minnesota and could return early on this week's road trip, which includes stops in Minnesota, Dallas and Chicago.

#NHLJets Bowness says Ville Heinola will make his season debut.



Rittich will start vs Carolina.



Harkins will be a gametime decision.



DeMelo will travel to Minnesota and could return early on this week’s road trip.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 21, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

Waiver pickup Tyson Jost is on the ice for Sabres practice, after being claimed from the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

The 24-year-old had three assists in 12 games with the Wild this season. A first-round pick (10th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2016 NHL Draft, he was traded to the Wild on March 15 in exchange for forward Nico Sturm.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams also said forward Zemgus Girgensons could play tomorrow night against the Montreal Canadiens. He has not played since Nov. 16 due to an undisclosed injury.

He has three goals and five points in 17 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Thomas Chabot will not be available for the Ottawa Senators' matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, according to Bruce Garrioch.

Chabot suffered a concussion against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 12 and was placed on injured reserve. The Senators said Chabot, 25, would miss "at least a week."

In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has three goals and three assists.

He was originally drafted by the Senators 18th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and debuted with the team in the 2016-17 season.

Across 327 career NHL games, the Saint-Marie, QC native has 45 goals and 149 assists.