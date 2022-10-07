1h ago
Ice Chips: Tavares skates, Mete leaves Leafs' practice with injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Mete leaves Leafs skate after taking Robertson shot off foot
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs captain John Tavares took part in his first team skate since sustaining an oblique strain on September 24. At the time of the injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tavares would miss a minimum of three weeks.
The 32-year-old played 79 games last year, scoring 29 goals and adding 49 assists. Tavares has three tears remaining on a seven-year, $77 million contract.
The team opens the season on Oct 12 against the Montreal Canadiens.
Defenceman Victor Mete left practice after taking a Nick Robertson shot off of his foot during special teams work.
Defenceman Timothy Liljegren skated with other injured Leafs at Friday's practice. He has been out since undergoing hernia surgery in late September that was expected to sideline him for six weeks.
Defenceman Justin Holl was also from practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
The Leafs skated with the following lines at practice:
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel
Slaggert - Nylander - Gogolev
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Villeneuve
Giordano - Miller
Hellickson - Hoefenmeyer
Murray
Ferguson
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Mike Matheson and forwards Mike Hoffman and Christian Dvorak did not take part in Friday's practice.
Matheson is taking a therapy day while Hoffman and Dvorak both sustained upper-body injuries and are day-to-day.
The following players skated at practice ahead of the Habs final exhibition game on Saturday:
Forwards: Josh Anderson, Sean Monahan, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Rem Pitlick, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Jonathan Drouin, Jake Evans, Kirby Dach, Evgenii Dadonov, Brendan Gallagher
Defencemen: David Savard, Justin Barron, Jordan Harris, Arber Xhekaj, Corey Schueneman, Madison Bowey, Otto Leskinen
Goalies: Cayden Primeau, Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets skated with the following lines ahead of tonight's preseason game againstt he Calgary Flames.
Connor-Scheifele-Ehlers
Perfetti-Dubois-Wheeler
Barron-Lowry-Mäenalanen
Toninato-Gustafsson-Harkins
Gagner
Morrissey-DeMelo
Dillon-Pionk
Heinola-Schmidt
Stanley-Samberg
Hellebuyck
Rittich
Appleton, Lambert, Capobianco, Kovacecic not skating.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Teddy Blueger too part in optional morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. He sustained an upper-body injury last week in practice.
Head coach Mike Sullivan on Blueger's status moving forward:
"He skated this morning with Ty [Hennes] and then joined the group. He is making significant progress and we are encouraged... We are hoping he joins us in practice over the next week or so and participates in a full capacity."