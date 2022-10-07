Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs captain John Tavares took part in his first team skate since sustaining an oblique strain on September 24. At the time of the injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tavares would miss a minimum of three weeks.

Coach checks in with the captain ahead of Leafs morning skate



John Tavares taking part in his first team skate since suffering the oblique strain on Sept 24 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/zYjAdMU3Zj — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 7, 2022

The 32-year-old played 79 games last year, scoring 29 goals and adding 49 assists. Tavares has three tears remaining on a seven-year, $77 million contract.

The team opens the season on Oct 12 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Defenceman Victor Mete left practice after taking a Nick Robertson shot off of his foot during special teams work.

Victor Mete has departed the Leafs skate after talking to staff at the bench for a few minutes



William Villeneuve is listed on the roster for tonight’s game but isn’t on the ice this morning @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 7, 2022

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren skated with other injured Leafs at Friday's practice. He has been out since undergoing hernia surgery in late September that was expected to sideline him for six weeks.

Defenceman Justin Holl was also from practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

The Leafs skated with the following lines at practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Slaggert - Nylander - Gogolev

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Villeneuve

Giordano - Miller

Hellickson - Hoefenmeyer

Murray

Ferguson

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Mike Matheson and forwards Mike Hoffman and Christian Dvorak did not take part in Friday's practice.

Matheson is taking a therapy day while Hoffman and Dvorak both sustained upper-body injuries and are day-to-day.

Medical updates



Mike Matheson, Mike Hoffman and Christian Dvorak did not take part in today's practice.



Matheson is taking a therapy day, while Hoffman and Dvorak have sustained upper-body injuries and remain day-to-day. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2022

The following players skated at practice ahead of the Habs final exhibition game on Saturday:

Forwards: Josh Anderson, Sean Monahan, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Rem Pitlick, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Jonathan Drouin, Jake Evans, Kirby Dach, Evgenii Dadonov, Brendan Gallagher



Defencemen: David Savard, Justin Barron, Jordan Harris, Arber Xhekaj, Corey Schueneman, Madison Bowey, Otto Leskinen



Goalies: Cayden Primeau, Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets skated with the following lines ahead of tonight's preseason game againstt he Calgary Flames.

Connor-Scheifele-Ehlers

Perfetti-Dubois-Wheeler

Barron-Lowry-Mäenalanen

Toninato-Gustafsson-Harkins

Gagner

Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Heinola-Schmidt

Stanley-Samberg

Hellebuyck

Rittich

Appleton, Lambert, Capobianco, Kovacecic not skating.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Teddy Blueger too part in optional morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. He sustained an upper-body injury last week in practice.

Teddy Blueger is on the ice for the optional morning skate wearing a white no-contact jersey.



Both goalies and most of the defensemen, including Kris Letang, are taking part. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 7, 2022

Head coach Mike Sullivan on Blueger's status moving forward:

"He skated this morning with Ty [Hennes] and then joined the group. He is making significant progress and we are encouraged... We are hoping he joins us in practice over the next week or so and participates in a full capacity."