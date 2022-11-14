4h ago
Ice Chips: Murray scheduled to start in net for Leafs on Tuesday
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Matt Murray is scheduled to start on Tuesday in net against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Murray started in the season opener on October 12, but has not played since after suffering an adductor injury and being placed on long-term injured reserve.
The 28-year-old Thunder Bay, ON native was acquired via trade with the Ottawa Senators in the off-season, and his injury caused roster instability for the Leafs from the start of the season.
Nick Robertson and Wayne Simmonds skated in grey scratches sweaters in practice for the Leafs on Monday. Kyle Clifford, who has been out since October 24 with a shoulder injury, and Pontus Holmberg skated with regular whites.
Goalie Ilya Samsonov also participated in practice, the first time he has done so since he injured his knee on November 5.
The team also announced that defenceman Jake Muzzin would be sidelined until at least February with a cervical spine injury.
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin are not practicing with the team on Monday, the team announced, citing a maintenance day for both of them.
The Canadiens will take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, but have played just one game (Saturday) since a victory over the Vancouver Canucks on November 9.
Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames skated the following lines in practice on Monday ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings:
Notably, forward Jonathan Huberdeau skated with the third line, and Adam Ruzicka stayed with the top line.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Max Willman has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL, the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday.
Tanner Laczynski has been loaned back to Lehigh Valley, and Patrick Brown has also been loaned to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment.
Laczynski and Brown, both forwards, have played a combined 12 games for the Flyers this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards Kyle Okposo and Jack Quinn were both absent at Buffalo Sabres practice on Monday. The team skated the following lines in practice:
The Sabres have not indicated either player suffered an injury in their 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild announced forward Joseph Cramarossa was reassigned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL.
He is likely to be replaced in the lineup by one of Tyson Jost, who was scratched recently, or Brandon Duhaime, who has been out with an injury since November 8.
The team has made no indication on who will join the Wild lineup.