Ice Chips: Murray scheduled to start in net for Leafs on Tuesday

Huberdeau to start with Backlund and Lewis on third line

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Matt Murray is scheduled to start on Tuesday in net against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sheldon Keefe says the plan is for Matt Murray to start tomorrow in Pittsburgh @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 14, 2022

Murray started in the season opener on October 12, but has not played since after suffering an adductor injury and being placed on long-term injured reserve.

The 28-year-old Thunder Bay, ON native was acquired via trade with the Ottawa Senators in the off-season, and his injury caused roster instability for the Leafs from the start of the season.

Nick Robertson and Wayne Simmonds skated in grey scratches sweaters in practice for the Leafs on Monday. Kyle Clifford, who has been out since October 24 with a shoulder injury, and Pontus Holmberg skated with regular whites.

Nick Robertson & Wayne Simmonds in grey scratches sweaters



Kyle Clifford (out since Oct. 24 with shoulder injury) & Pontus Holmberg (just called up) in regular sweaters ahead of Leafs practice @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 14, 2022

Goalie Ilya Samsonov also participated in practice, the first time he has done so since he injured his knee on November 5.

The team also announced that defenceman Jake Muzzin would be sidelined until at least February with a cervical spine injury.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin are not practicing with the team on Monday, the team announced, citing a maintenance day for both of them.

Joel Armia et Jonathan Drouin ne s'entraînent pas aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin aren't practicing today (maintenance day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2022

The Canadiens will take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, but have played just one game (Saturday) since a victory over the Vancouver Canucks on November 9.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames skated the following lines in practice on Monday ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings:

Likely lineup tonight for Calgary 🔥 vs LA👑



Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

Lucic-Kadri-Mangiapane

Huberdeau-Backlund-Lewis

Coleman-Dube-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Weegar-Tanev

Zadorov-DeSimone



🥅Markstrom — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 14, 2022

Notably, forward Jonathan Huberdeau skated with the third line, and Adam Ruzicka stayed with the top line.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Max Willman has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL, the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday.

Transactions: We have recalled forward Max Willman from the @LVPhantoms (AHL) and have loaned forward Tanner Laczynski back to Lehigh Valley. In addition, the Flyers have loaned forward Patrick Brown to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment. pic.twitter.com/OL1p7FRs7N — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 14, 2022

Tanner Laczynski has been loaned back to Lehigh Valley, and Patrick Brown has also been loaned to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment.

Laczynski and Brown, both forwards, have played a combined 12 games for the Flyers this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards Kyle Okposo and Jack Quinn were both absent at Buffalo Sabres practice on Monday. The team skated the following lines in practice:

Sabres are skating with 11 forwards with Quinn, Okposo absent. Lines:



Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Krebs-Mittelstadt-Olofsson

Girgensons-Cozens-Peterka

Hinostroza-Asplund



Power-Dahlin

Bryson-Jokiharju

Pilut-Lyubushkin



Fitzgerald mixing in. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) November 14, 2022

The Sabres have not indicated either player suffered an injury in their 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild announced forward Joseph Cramarossa was reassigned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

He is likely to be replaced in the lineup by one of Tyson Jost, who was scratched recently, or Brandon Duhaime, who has been out with an injury since November 8.

The team has made no indication on who will join the Wild lineup.