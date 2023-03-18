Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Joseph Woll and forward Bobby McMann have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Saturday ahead of tonight's matchup with the Ottawa Senators.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Bobby McMann and G Joseph Woll from the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 18, 2023

Woll, 24, has appeared in three games for the Leafs this season, most recently in 2-1 a in over the Calgary Flames on March 2.

Woll is 2-1 with a 2.04 goals-against average and .938 save percentage at the NHL level this season.

McMann, 26, made his NHL debut with the Leafs in 2022-23 and is yet to register a point in eight appearances.