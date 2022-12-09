Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forward Joey Anderson from the Toronto Marlies (AHL), the team announced Friday.

Toronto is looking for answers with the recent news that Nick Robertson will miss significant time with a shoulder issue, and Anderson will help fill that void for the near future.

Additionally, Denis Malgin was reportedly skating with the second line in practice; the spot usually occupied by Robertson.

Seattle Kraken

Forward Jaden Schwartz suffered an upper-body injury and is listed as out for their game against the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Philipp Grubauer will start in goal for the Seattle Kraken.

Washington Capitals

Defenceman Dmitri Orlov was seen skating with the team this morning, but is not likely to return to the team in the next few days as he works back from a lower body injury.

Orlov has five assists this season in 13 games, but he has missed the last 15 games due to the injury. In 76 games last year, he totaled 12 goals and 35 points; both career highs for the 31-year-old Russian.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues skated the following lines in practice today: