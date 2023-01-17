Leafs Ice Chips: Sandin the latest to get sick as flu bug hits the room

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie was on the ice Tuesday morning as he continues to rehab from a rib injury suffered on Jan. 7.

T.J. Brodie (rib) on the ice ahead of Leafs skate pic.twitter.com/uOQeqWU3CL — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 17, 2023

TSN Leafs Insider Mark Masters reported that he was initially given a two week time frame for recovery, which puts him roughly on schedule now that he's started skating just 10 days after the injury.

Brodie has two goals and eight points in 28 games played this season. The Leafs have won twice and lost twice in four games since Brodie went down with the rib injury.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have placed forwards Jake Evans, Joel Armia and first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Medical updates and emergency recallshttps://t.co/Xm220rIYMl — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2023

Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick have been called up to fill the vacant roster slots.

Armia suffered an upper-body injury, while Evans and Slafkovsky both were listed with lower-body injuries.

Additionally, forward Sean Monahan has been placed on long-term injured reserve as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers

Per reports, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is likely to play in their game against the Seattle Kraken tonight, his first game since suffering a gruesome skate cut on Nov. 8.

In 14 games this season, the 31-year-old scored five goals and totaled 13 points.

He was originally expected to miss three-to-four months, making his return just two months later a surprise for the team.