Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone, who underwent back surgery and hasn't played since Jan. 12, practiced in a non-contact jersey on Monday, the team said.

Mark Stone is participating with the team during today’s practice in a non-contact jersey #VegasBorn — x - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 10, 2023

Stone, 30, has 17 goals and 21 assists in 43 games this season.

The Golden Knights close out the season with a home-and-away set against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and Thursday.

Vegas currently leads the Pacific Division with 107 points, two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.

Florida Panthers

With an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot, the Panthers will start Alex Lyon in net for Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lyon beat the Maple Leafs in Toronto on March 29.

The 30-year-old has been solid for the Panthers over 13 games this season, posting a 9-3-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

🦁 👑



Alex Lyon is the first goalie off at Panthers skate



Projected to start tonight vs Leafs



He won in Toronto on March 29 which started this six game streak for Florida @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 10, 2023

The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot for the fourth straight year if they beat the Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders lose to the Washington Capitals in regulation.

Ottawa Senators

Mads Sogaard will get the start between the pipes Monday night for the Sens when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sogaard will start #Sens No other changes. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 10, 2023

Washington Capitals

Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Capitals could be without superstar Alex Ovechkin once again for Monday's game against the Islanders. Ovechkin missed Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury and wasn't on the ice for the team's morning skate on Monday.

The team also announced that forward T.J. Oshie is done for the year with an upper-body injury.

T.J. Oshie is done for the year, per Laviolette.



He had missed the last week with an upper body injury. — Roman Stubbs (@romanstubbs) April 10, 2023

T.J. Oshie (upper body) was absent from morning skate as well. TvR (*upper) and Mantha both left early. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) April 10, 2023

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness wouldn't specify which of Nikolaj Ehlers or Kyle Connor is a game-time decision for tonight's matchup against the San Jose Sharks, TSN's John Lu reports.

#NHLJets Bowness wouldn’t specify which of Ehlers or Connor is a gametime decision, after both skipped today’s optional morning skate.#SJSharks Reimer was first off the ice after morning skate. He’s 2-0, 1.00 GAA, .975 SVP, 1 SO vs his home province team this season. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 10, 2023

Both forwards skipped Monday's optional skate.

The Jets are clinging to the second wild-card spot in the West and are 44-32-3.

James Reimer will get the start in net for the Sharks in his home province of Manitoba.

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Luke Hughes will play in one of the final two regular-season games for the New Jersey Devils, head coach Lindy Ruff said.

Luke Hughes will play one of the two final #NJDevils games, per Lindy Ruff — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 10, 2023

Hughes was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract on Saturday after Michigan's season came to an end with a loss to Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four.

The 19-year-old was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 draft.

Hughes is the younger brother of Devils centre Jack Hughes.

The Devils face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday and wrap up the regular-season against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

New Jersey will play the New York Rangers in the first wound of the playoffs.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok was back on the ice this morning after missing Saturday's win over the Montreal Canadiens with an undisclosed injury.

Calle Jarnkrok is back on the ice this morning in Florida



Missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/GcZD7LRfuk — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 10, 2023

The Gavle, Sweden, native has 19 goals and 18 assists in 71 games for Toronto this season.

The Leafs did not hold a team skate ahead of tonight's game in Florida against the Panthers, however defenceman Luke Schenn was on the ice, suggesting he'll be a scratch tonight, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

No morning skate for Leafs, but Luke Schenn is on the ice, which suggests he’ll be a scratch tonight against the Panthers @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 10, 2023

The Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and close out the regular season against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Minnesota Wild

Defenceman Brock Faber will make his debut for the Minnesota Wild tonight when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks, the team said.

Dream come true! 🥹



🗣️ Faber on making his NHL debut tonight with the #mnwild. pic.twitter.com/wxkoK9C0sy — x - Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 10, 2023

Faber, 20, was signed to a three-year, entry level deal on Sunday after wrapping up his season with the University of Minnesota.

The Maple Grove, Minn., native was drafted 45th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft and was traded to the Wild, along with a draft pick, for forward Kevin Fiala last June.