Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Kevin Stenlund are both gametime decisions for the series opener on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, head coach Rick Bowness said.

#NHLJets Bowness says Ehlers and Stenlund are gametime decisions vs #VegasBorn tonight. Kuhlman and Gustafsson are on standby to draw in. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 18, 2023

Ehlers practiced on Monday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Wild last week, but did not attend the optional skate this morning.

Bowness said Monday that Ehlers skated and shot the puck well, but the concern is if Ehlers gets hit or caught in the wrong position coming off his injury.

Ehlers, 27, had 12 goals and 26 assists in 45 games for Winnipeg this season.

Stenlund took part in optional skate Tuesday as he works his way back from an injury suffered in the Jets' regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche last Thursday.

The 26-year-old tallied six goals and three assists in 54 games this season.

Bowness said forwards Karson Kuhlman and David Gustafsson are on standby to draw into the lineup.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Erik Kallgren from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to serve as the team's emergency backup goaltender, it was announced Tuesday.

The Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their much-anticipated first-round series Tuesday night.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled G Erik Källgren from the @TorontoMarlies to serve as the Club’s playoff emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 18, 2023

Kallgren slots in behind starter Ilya Samsonov and backup Joseph Woll as Matt Murray continues to be sidelined with an upper-body injury.

In 10 NHL games this season, Kallgren had a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Forward Matthew Knies skated at Scotiabank Arena for the first time this morning, but is projected to be a healthy scratch for the opener, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Matthew Knies skating at Scotiabank Arena for the first time



Projects to be a scratch tonight pic.twitter.com/qguVHFJ3ZS — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 18, 2023

Knies registered one assist in three games after signing an entry-level deal with the Leafs earlier this month.

Boston Bruins

Forward Patrice Bergeron, who missed Game 1 against the Florida Panthers due to an illness, is "feeling better" and is questionable for Wednesday's game, head coach Jim Montgomery said.

Bergeron is “feeling better” and is questionable for tomorrow, per Montgomery. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) April 18, 2023

The Bruins defeated the Panthers 3-1 in the series opener on Monday.

Bergeron had 27 goals and 31 assists in 78 games this season.