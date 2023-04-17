Ice Chips: Jets' Ehlers remains day-to-day with UBI
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was back on the ice Monday and practiced for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Wild last week, but remains day-to-day head coach Rick Bowness said.
Ehlers skated and shot the puck well at practice in Las Vegas where the Jets are preparing for their matchup with the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
However, Bowness said the concern is if Ehlers gets hit or caught in the wrong position coming off his injury.
Ehlers joked that he is in "a bit of a media battle with Bowness" and is insistent that he will play in Game 1.
Ehlers, 27, had 12 goals and 26 assists in 45 games for Winnipeg this season.
Cole Perfetti was at practice, but in a non-contact jersey. The 21-year-old forward last played on Feb. 19 when he suffered an injury against the the New Jersey Devils.
Perfetti remains 10-14 days away from returning and appeared to be in discomfort after an accidental hit to the shoulder blades this morning, TSN's John Lu reports.
Forward Kevin Stenlund will skate Tuesday morning and will be considered a gametime decision .
The Jets also announced they have recalled goaltender Oskari Salminen from the Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.
Lines at Monday's practice:
Connor - Dubois - Scheifele
Ehlers - Namestnikov - Appleton
Barron - Gustafsson - Maenalanen
*Perfetti - Jonsson-Fjaliby - Kuhlman
Morrissey-DeMelo
Dillon-Pionk
Samberg-Schmidt
Stanley-Capobianco
Hellebuyck
Rittich
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he doesn't have a definitive lineup for tonight's playoff opener against the Florida Panthers as there is a bug going through the dressing room.
Forward Patrice Bergeron and netminder Linus Ullmark are among the players dealing with the illness.
"We're going to have to see how they feel tonight," the head coach said.
Montgomery added that forward David Krejci, who last played on April 1, will return to the lineup.
The Bruins also recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi from their AHL affiliate in Providence for purposes of emergency as they prepare to host the Panthers.
Bussi, 24, has yet to make his NHL debut.
The Sound Beach, N.Y., native went 22-5-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .924 save percentage for Providence this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies remained in a grey scratches sweater at practice on Monday as the Toronto Maple Leafs get ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old forward was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract earlier this month and made his NHL debut on April 10.
Knies tallied one assist in three games.
Leafs lines at Monday's practice:
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Tavares - O'Reilly - Nylander
Kerfoot - Acciari - Jarnkrok
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty
Knies, Simmonds
McCabe - Brodie
Rielly - Schenn
Giordano - Holl
Gustafsson - Liljegren
Timmins
Samsonov
Woll
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Tanner Jeannot, who suffered a leg injury on April 6, will not be available for Game 1 against the Leafs on Tuesday, head coach Jon Cooper said.
Jeannot, 25, was initially given a status of week-to-week with the ailment, but after Jeannot went through some drills this morning, Copper said that timeline has trimmed down to day-to-day.
The Estevan, Sask., native contributed six goals and 12 helpers in 76 games this season.
The 6-foot-2 winger was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 27 as the Lightning look to make their fourth-consecutive Stanley Cup Final in 2023.
Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers recalled forward Zac Dalpe from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League ahead of their playoff opener against the Bruins, the team announced Monday.
Dalpe, 33, registered two goals and two assists in 14 games this season.
The Paris, Ont., native signed a two-year, two-way extension with the Panthers in March.
Carolina Hurricanes
Antti Raanta will get the start in net for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 against the New York Islanders, head coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed.
The head coach also said forward Jesse Puljujarvi, who was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 28, could draw into the lineup.
Puljujarvi, 24, tallied five goals and 11 assists in 75 games split between the Oilers and Bruins this season.
Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan confirmed that goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will start in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers tonight.
Korpisalo, 28, was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 2 and went 7-3-1 with a 2.13 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 11 games with the Kings following the trade.