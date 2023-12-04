IIHF mandates neck guards at all levels

The International Ice Hockey Federation mandated the use of neck laceration protection across all levels of IIHF competition on Monday.

The IIHF added in a news release that the exact date this will go into effect for the senior categories of competition "will be determined by the supply situation."

"Until the rule officially goes into effect, the IIHF continues to strongly recommend that neck laceration protectors are worn by all players performing in an IIHF competition," the federation said in the news release.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported over the weekend the IIHF was going to mandate neck guards for the World Junior Championship and the Men's under-18 championship, but had yet to make a final decision on the men's and women's world championships.

Several hockey leagues, including the Western Hockey League and Ontario University Athletics have made neck guards mandatory following the death of Adam Johnson on Oct. 28. Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of the English Ice Hockey Association and died after being cut during a game.

The EIHA said last month it will be mandatory for its players to wear a neck guard during "all on-ice activities" beginning in 2024.