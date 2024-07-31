PARIS — Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 19-year-old from Montreal, who grew up in Las Vegas, finished in a time of one minute 52.80 seconds.

Leo Marchand, of France, captured the gold in an Olympic record time of 1:51.21, while Hungary's Kristof Milak took silver in 1:51.75.

Kharun is the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swim medal since 2012.

More to come.