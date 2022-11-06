Samsonov to get MRI; Murray return 'on the horizon'

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Sunday that goaltender Ilya Samsonov will have an MRI after leaving Saturday's game early with a knee injury.

Keefe said Samsonov is expected to miss more than a week, but the exact timeline is still to be determined. The 25-year-old is 6-2-0 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in eight games this season.

Erik Kallgren came in after Samsonov's departure, stopping all seven shots he faced as the Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1.

Sheldon Keefe says Matt Murray's return from an adductor injury is "on the horizon"



Sustained injury Oct. 15; initial timeline was minimum 4 weeks



"Physically he's feeling very good & is probably ahead of schedule in that sense"



Expected to be at practice Tuesday@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Keefe also provided an update on injured goaltender Matt Murray, who has not played since Oct. 15 after suffering an adductor injury.

"Physically he's feeling very good and is probably ahead of schedule in that sense," Keefe said, adding Murray's return is "on the horizon."

The 28-year-old has appeared in only one game with the Leafs so far this season after coming over in an off-season trade with the Ottawa Senators. He was originally given a four-week timeline after suffering the injury.

Help on the way

Earlier on Sunday, the Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The 23-year-old Petruzzelli owns a 6-0-0 record with a goals-against average of 2.31 and a .922 save percentage for the AHL's Toronto Marlies so far this season.

He was selected in the third round (No. 88 overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL Draft.