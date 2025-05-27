Russian teams remain banned from the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Tuesday.

A statement released by the IOC came after reports indicated that hockey officials from Russia had held talks with the IIHF over participation in the Olympics.

"The IOC Executive Board recommendation from March 2023 with regard to teams of athletes with a Russian passport remains in place," the IOC said.

"It is based on the fact that, by definition, a group of Individual Neutral Athletes cannot be considered a team. We take note that the IIHF has confirmed that it will follow this recommendation."

More details to follow.