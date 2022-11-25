Iran vs. United States: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday as Iran battles the United States in a Group B match.

Iran beat Wales 2-0 last Friday. Iran held the advantage in shots (21-10), shots on goal (6-3) and corners (7), despite a possession rate of 40 per cent. Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored for Iran.

Iran fell 6-2 to England in its World Cup opener.

The United States played to a scoreless draw with England and also drew 1-1 with Wales in its opening match of the tournament. Timothy Weah scored in the 36th minute against Wales to give the U.S. an early 1-0 lead.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Iran vs. United States

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29

Pregame Start Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Odds for Iran vs. United States

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Iran: +320

Draw: +250

United States: -115