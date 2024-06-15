Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in UEFA European Championship history, but Italy answered with goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella to lead Albania 2-1 after the first half.

Despite the early stumble, Italy regrouped quickly and were the commanding side in the first half. They found their first goal on an expertly-struck cross that found the head of Bastoni in the danger zone.

His goal in the 11th minute got Italy on the board, tying the score at 1-1.

Not long after, Barella found open space on the edge of the penalty box, and fired home a pass for Italy's second goal in five minutes to take a 2-1 lead at the 16th minute.

Albania stunned the defending Euro champions in the opening moments. Italy turned the ball over with a poor throw-in, and Bajrami scored off the turnover at the 22-second mark, making it the earliest goal in UEFA European Championship history.

Spain cruised by Croatia 3-0 in the opening match of Group B action earlier.

